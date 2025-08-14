  • home icon
  GTA Online weekly update (August 14-20, 2025)

GTA Online weekly update (August 14-20, 2025)

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 14, 2025 11:01 GMT

This article explores the latest GTA Online weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has dropped the latest GTA Online weekly update, which will run from August 14, 2025, through August 20, 2025. As is the case every Thursday, a new set of bonuses, discounts, and offers is now up for grabs. This week focuses mostly on features related to the LS Car Meet, and also marks the debut of the Community Combat Series.

Furthermore, a unique and highly useful item returns to the Gun Van's catalog, along with a generous discount on the Precision Rifle for select players. With that said, let's take a closer look at the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Latest GTA Online weekly update: All you need to know (August 14 - 20, 2025)

A glimpse of the LS Car Meet (Image via Rockstar Games)
A glimpse of the LS Car Meet (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following activities will be handing out bonus rewards for the next few days in GTA Online:

2x cash and RP

  • LS Car Meet Series races
  • Featured Series
  • Community Combat Series

2x LS Car Meet Reputation

  • Visiting the LS Car Meet
  • Driving a personal vehicle to the LS Car Meet
  • Spending time inside the LS Car Meet
  • Purchasing and wearing clothing from the LS Car Meet's Merch store
  • Customizing a vehicle at the LS Car Meet
  • Entering the Test Track with a Personal or Test Track vehicle
  • Completing a Test Track lap
  • Participating in Test Track Head-to-Head and Scramble
  • Participate in LS Car Meet Series races
  • Visiting the LS Car Meet seven days in a row
  • Completing Auto Shop Robbery Contract Prep Work and Finales
  • Delivering an Auto Shop Client Job car
  • Delivering an Exotic Export vehicle
  • Have another player purchase your vehicle at the LS Car Meet
  • Starting a Private Takeover
FIB Priority File

  • The Brute Force File (will pay almost double the regular FIB Files reward)

Weekly Challenge ($100,000 reward)

  • Win three LS Car Meet Series Races

GTA Online weekly update: All discounts (August 14 - 20, 2025)

Buying the Hands On Car Wash allows the purchase of Higgins Helitours (Image via Rockstar Games)
Buying the Hands On Car Wash allows the purchase of Higgins Helitours (Image via Rockstar Games)

50% discount

  • LS Car Meet membership
  • Declasse Drift Yosemite
  • Dinka Chavos V6
  • Vapid Dominator FX

30% discount

  • Higgins Helitours business
  • Annis Remus
  • Annis ZR350
  • Dinka Jester RR
  • Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
  • Grotti Stinger GT
  • Karin Futo GTX
  • Karin Sultan RS
  • Karin Vivanite
  • Pfister Growler
  • RUNE Cheburek
  • Ubermacht Cypher
  • Vapid Dominator ASP
  • Up-N-Atomizer (in the Gun Van)

FREE

  • Declasse Drift Walton L35

The Precision Rifle is also available in the Gun Van this week at 40% off, but only for GTA+ subscribers.

GTA Online weekly update: Other challenges and offers

Here's a look at the Overflod Entity MT (Image via Rockstar Games)
Here's a look at the Overflod Entity MT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

  • Overflod Entity MT (The Gangbanger Robbery)
  • Vapid Dominator GTT (The Podium Robbery)
  • Weeny Issi Rally (The McTony Robbery)

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom catalog

  • Annis Hardy
  • Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire
  • Declasse Drift Walton L35
  • Dinka Chavos V6
  • Vapid Dominator FX

Luxury Autos showroom

  • Bollokan Envisage
  • Invetero Coquette D1

LS Car Meet Test Track

  • Grotti Cheetah
  • Lampadati Pigalle
  • Western Rat Bike
  • Shitzu Hakuchou Drag (Premium Test Ride)

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is this week's Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle. Meanwhile, the Karin Calico GTF is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride - can be won by finishing in the top two of LS Car Meet Series races for two straight days.

Suyash Sahay

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
