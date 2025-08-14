GTA Online weekly update (August 14-20, 2025)

Rockstar Games has dropped the latest GTA Online weekly update, which will run from August 14, 2025, through August 20, 2025. As is the case every Thursday, a new set of bonuses, discounts, and offers is now up for grabs. This week focuses mostly on features related to the LS Car Meet, and also marks the debut of the Community Combat Series.

Furthermore, a unique and highly useful item returns to the Gun Van's catalog, along with a generous discount on the Precision Rifle for select players. With that said, let's take a closer look at the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Latest GTA Online weekly update: All you need to know (August 14 - 20, 2025)

A glimpse of the LS Car Meet (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following activities will be handing out bonus rewards for the next few days in GTA Online:

2x cash and RP

LS Car Meet Series races

Featured Series

Community Combat Series

2x LS Car Meet Reputation

Visiting the LS Car Meet

Driving a personal vehicle to the LS Car Meet

Spending time inside the LS Car Meet

Purchasing and wearing clothing from the LS Car Meet's Merch store

Customizing a vehicle at the LS Car Meet

Entering the Test Track with a Personal or Test Track vehicle

Completing a Test Track lap

Participating in Test Track Head-to-Head and Scramble

Participate in LS Car Meet Series races

Visiting the LS Car Meet seven days in a row

Completing Auto Shop Robbery Contract Prep Work and Finales

Delivering an Auto Shop Client Job car

Delivering an Exotic Export vehicle

Have another player purchase your vehicle at the LS Car Meet

Starting a Private Takeover

FIB Priority File

The Brute Force File (will pay almost double the regular FIB Files reward)

Weekly Challenge ($100,000 reward)

Win three LS Car Meet Series Races

Read more: How to enable DLSS 4 in GTA 5

GTA Online weekly update: All discounts (August 14 - 20, 2025)

Buying the Hands On Car Wash allows the purchase of Higgins Helitours (Image via Rockstar Games)

50% discount

LS Car Meet membership

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Dinka Chavos V6

Vapid Dominator FX

30% discount

Higgins Helitours business

Annis Remus

Annis ZR350

Dinka Jester RR

Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

Grotti Stinger GT

Karin Futo GTX

Karin Sultan RS

Karin Vivanite

Pfister Growler

RUNE Cheburek

Ubermacht Cypher

Vapid Dominator ASP

Up-N-Atomizer (in the Gun Van)

FREE

Declasse Drift Walton L35

The Precision Rifle is also available in the Gun Van this week at 40% off, but only for GTA+ subscribers.

Check out: Hands On Car Wash || Higgins Helitours || Smoke on the Water

GTA Online weekly update: Other challenges and offers

Here's a look at the Overflod Entity MT (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

Overflod Entity MT (The Gangbanger Robbery)

Vapid Dominator GTT (The Podium Robbery)

Weeny Issi Rally (The McTony Robbery)

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom catalog

Annis Hardy

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Declasse Drift Walton L35

Dinka Chavos V6

Vapid Dominator FX

Luxury Autos showroom

Bollokan Envisage

Invetero Coquette D1

LS Car Meet Test Track

Grotti Cheetah

Lampadati Pigalle

Western Rat Bike

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag (Premium Test Ride)

The Declasse Weaponized Tampa is this week's Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle. Meanwhile, the Karin Calico GTF is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride - can be won by finishing in the top two of LS Car Meet Series races for two straight days.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More