Hands On Car Wash in GTA 5 Online (business guide): How to buy, location, and more

The Money Fronts update is finally out, meaning players can now buy the Hands On Car Wash in GTA 5 Online. It is worth noting that this property has existed in the game since launch back in 2013 and can be used by players to wash their dirty cars. It can now serve as the front for a money laundering venture, too, for those who own it.

In this article, we look at how to buy the Hands On Car Wash in the GTA 5 Online Money Fronts update, its location, and a few other things you should know about.

How to buy Hands On Car Wash in GTA 5 Online Money Fronts and other things to know

The Maze Bank Foreclosures website can usually be accessed from the web browser's home page (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hands On Car Wash property can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website (in-game) after meeting Martin Madrazo and his associates at LSIA (he will call you about it). This website is where you can buy most businesses in GTA 5 Online. Visit it to purchase the new one as well.

For those wondering, Maze Bank Foreclosures can be accessed via the web browser on your in-game mobile phone. Once on the browser's home page, look for its thumbnail. If it is not there, check in the Money And Services tab.

Upon accessing the website, click on "ENTER SITE" to display all the available business properties in GTA 5 Online. Use the filters in the top-right corner of your screen to sort out the Car Wash, then click on its icon on the map. Thereafter, click "Buy From."

Hands On Car Wash in GTA 5 Online: Price

Car Wash on Maze Bank Foreclosures (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hands On Car Wash costs $1,000,000. This may seem like a lot, but it is fairly decent considering the prices of other businesses in the game.

Those without ample cash are advised to play the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid a few times. It requires no prior investments and pays $500,000 each time.

Hands On Car Wash in GTA 5 Online: Property location

Here's a look at the Car Wash at night (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is only one location for the new car wash business in GTA Online Money Fronts. The property is located in Strawberry, Los Santos, the same place it has been situated since launch.

Some things to note about Hands On Car Wash in GTA 5 Online

The Car Wash business introduced with the GTA 5 Online Summer Update 2025 is used to launder money. Those who own it will receive passive income from their criminal establishments. Players can also start missions from the laptop inside the Car Wash.

Furthermore, buying the Car Wash allows you to purchase two other properties – the Smoke on the Water dispensary and Higgins Helitours. They will aid you in the money laundering operations.

