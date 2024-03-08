GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist: A beginner's guide

Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is the newest heist in GTA Online. Although its final payout is only $500,000, the quest is relatively easy to complete and quite fun as well. Players can either attempt missions solo or in a group of four. Additionally, there are no prerequisites for starting this heist, which makes it an excellent money-making option for beginners.

That said, most of its missions involve heated gun fights, so stocking up on snacks, armor, and ammunition before each mission is strongly advised. For those requiring further assistance, here's a beginner's guide for the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist.

GTA Online beginner's guide: How to start and complete the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist?

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update has added the following six brand new story missions to the game:

Slush Fund

Breaking and Entering

Concealed Weapons

Hit and Run

Disorganized Crime

Scene of the Crime

To unlock the first mission, you must wait for Vincent Effenburger's phone call. It will be triggered automatically after you spend some minutes in an online session in Freemode. Note that you must not be inside any of your owned properties or other interiors while waiting for Vincent's call.

A yellow V icon will spawn on the map after the phone call here:

Return to this location after each mission to start the next one. (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Go to this location, step inside the mission marker, and press the prompted button to begin the first Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist mission, Slush Fund. It is pretty simple and requires hitting two money laundering locations and taking off with all the cash.

The next mission, Breaking and Entering, involves stealing a hacking device from a Terrorbyte and a Cluckin Bell employee's laptop. You will have to look for both the targets in their respective search areas marked on the map.

Drones in the area can help find the Terrorbyte; however, some will attack when you get close to the vehicle.

With the laptop and hacking device stolen, you will have to head over to a third location and steal one of the Cluckin Bell cartel's trains. Unlocking it requires a key, which can be obtained from one of the nearby guards.

While driving the train, you will have to use the hacking device to turn traffic signals green at the right moment. This is extremely simple as you only need to click a button just as you approach a traffic signal.

The next two missions added with this GTA Online update, Concealed Weapons and Hit and Run, are very straightforward. Both give three target locations for weapons and gear and a getaway vehicle, respectively, of which you only need to choose one.

Your actions in the last Cluckin Bell Farm Raid setup mission, Disorganized Crime, decide the finale's approach. For the Stealth approach, you must sabotage delivery trucks, eliminate witnesses within the time limit, and wipe the CCTV footage.

However, blowing up the trucks, letting the witnesses escape or not wiping the CCTV footage results in the Aggressive approach for the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist finale.

Although there is freedom of choice, stealth makes the finale, Scene of the Crime, quite simple. This mission is anyway pretty uncomplicated and can be completed by simply following the on-screen instructions and listening to Vincent's suggestions. It involves infiltrating the Cluckin Bell factory and looting the cartel's cocaine and cash.

That said, a wanted level will get triggered by the end of the finale, regardless of your approach, but losing it is a bit more challenging in the Aggressive style. Try to evade the cops and head straight to the location marked on the map with the loot to complete the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid quest that debuted with March 7, 2024's GTA Online weekly update.

