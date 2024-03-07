GTA Online update today: Expected release time (Cluckin Bell Farm Raid)

GTA Online update today, The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, is one of the most anticipated things, with players around the globe anticipating its release. On March 1, 2024, the developer Rockstar Games announced that the content update would be released on March 7, 2024, and the wait is about to end in just a couple of hours. Several new missions, vehicles, and a brand-new heist are expected to be added today as part of The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content.

However, the gaming studio did not reveal any specific release time for the GTA Online update today, leaving many fans wondering when they will be able to get their hands on the new Cluckin Bell Farm Raid. That said, the update is expected to roll out on the same schedule as last time.

GTA Online update today: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid release time for all regions

Rockstar Games hasn’t been very active on social media when it comes to the GTA Online update today. The developers only released a trailer of the Clucking Bell Farm Raid on March 1, 2024, showing a glimpse of what to expect from it. It was also when the release date of March 7, 2024, was revealed.

Although Rockstar seldom shares release times for any content DLCs in advance, the exact launch time is usually not disclosed to avoid any last-minute technical delays. However, it is easy to predict the timings for the GTA Online update today based on previous content DLCs or weekly events, as the developers tend to follow the same schedule most of the time.

Assuming the GTA Clucking Bell Farm Raid will follow the same release pattern, here are the expected timings for it to go live:

Christchurch, NZ (Midnight NZDT on March 8)

Sydney, AU (10:00 pm AEDT)

Seoul, SK (08:00 pm KST)

Tokyo, JP (08:00 pm JST)

Beijing, CN (07:00 pm CST)

Riyadh, SA (02:00 pm AST)

Perth, AU (07:00 pm AWST)

Nagpur, IN (04:30 pm IST)

Moscow, RU (02:00 pm EEST)

London, UK (11:00 am GMT)

Paris, France (Noon CEST)

Berlin, DE (Noon CET)

Madrid, ES (12:00 pm CET)

São Paulo (08:00 am BRT)

Alberta, CA (04:00 am CST)

Seattle, US (03:00 am PST)

There’s a possibility that the developers would shift the timings a little if required due to some unforeseen events. The GTA Online update today, Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, will be available on all currently supported platforms - PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS5, and Xbox One.

Three brand-new vehicles, seven new missions with a grand finale heist, and a lot of new clothing items are all expected to debut today.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited for the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion