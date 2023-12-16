GTA Online Chop Shop update review: The good, the bad, and the worst

GTA Online Chop Shop update is the latest major DLC for the popular multiplayer game. Released on December 12, 2023, it has added a lot of new content for players, including vehicles, events, and missions. However, the title is now over 10 years old, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is on the horizon, which could make one wonder if the update is worth it.

With this in mind, let’s learn the good, bad, and worst in the GTA Online Chop Shop update so far.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

GTA Online Chop Shop update: The good

First and foremost, GTA Online Chop Shop update has added a lot of new content to the game, which was already filled with a plethora of content.

Here’s a brief list of everything new that fans get to enjoy as part of The Chop Shop so far:

Missions & game modes:

Salvage Yard Robberies

New Drift Races

Tow Truck Service

New characters:

Yeti

Ahron Ward

King Tiny

La'oub Princess Captain

Jamal Amir

Yusuf Amir

Jamal's pilot

Salvage Yard Staff

Properties:

Salvage Yard

The Vinewood Club Garage

Vehicles:

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Karin Asterope GZ

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Declasse Impaler LX

Fathom FR36

Karin Vivanite

Vapid Aleutian

Vapid Dominator GT

Brute Police Riot

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

Drip-feed vehicles:

Gallivanter Baller ST-D

Vapid Benson (Cluckin' Bell)

Brute Boxville (LSDS)

Albany Cavalcade XL

Bravado Dorado

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

Declasse Impaler SZ

Canis Terminus

Drift variants of vehicles:

Declasse Drift Tampa

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Fathom FR36

Karin Jester RR

Karin Futo GTX

Annis Remus

Annis ZR350

Annis Euros

Apart from the above-mentioned things, GTA Online's The Chop Shop update brought a plethora of quality-of-life improvements to the title, refining the gameplay experience for players around the world.

Getting so much content with a DLC that was not even marketed enough is a huge win for fans. The Salvage Yard property alone offers new experiences that players have been waiting for a long time.

Rockstar Games finally allowing players to purchase cop cars is one of the best parts of The Chop Shop.

GTA Online Chop Shop update: The bad

A lot of content has been locked in GTA Online's The Chop Shop update and will be available later as drip-feed content:

The Podium Robbery

The McTony Robbery

Drag Races

9 drip-feed vehicles

Snowball Launcher weapon

This was seen in the previous DLCs, where Rockstar Games released some content much later. While this keeps the game fresh for quite some time, many players aren't fond of it as they believe major content should be available from day one of the update release.

GTA Online Chop Shop update: The worst

The Chop Shop is fairly decent overall. The only bad thing about it so far is the Vehicle Robbery missions, which are very limited. Gamers can only play three of them every week. Once all three are finished, they will have to wait for the following week to replay them.

Considering how good these contract-style missions are, it’s disappointing to wait to experience them again.

The Chop Shop is meant to keep the current game interesting until Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally released in 2025.

