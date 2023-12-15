How can GTA Online players activate The Chop Shop DLC?

The Chop Shop is one of the most significant DLCs in GTA Online since last year’s Los Santos Drug Wars. The winter update is jam-packed with a lot of new content that will undoubtedly attract the attention of a large number of players around the globe. Although regular veterans will recognize the changes immediately, they might be a bit confusing for some.

As Rockstar Games is not well-known for providing in-depth guides to assist players, this article shares everything one needs to know to get started with The Chop Shop in GTA Online.

GTA Online The Chop Shop DLC: A brief guide to activate all the new content

While many players want to jump-start the new GTA Online The Chop Shop DLC, the first step is to make sure the multiplayer game is updated to its latest version, 1.68. The update was released on December 12, 2023, for all currently supported platforms, including PS5, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Here’s the estimated size of the download file according to each platform:

PlayStation 5 – 6.212 GB

6.212 GB PlayStation 4 – 3 GB

3 GB Xbox Series X|S – 13.33 GB

13.33 GB Xbox One – 3.5 GB

3.5 GB PC – 2.1 GB

Once the game has been successfully updated, log in and join any lobby. You will receive a call from Yusuf Amir after a few moments. This is the official start of GTA Online's The Chop Shop DLC. You will then be asked to buy a Salvage Yard property to get started with the new content.

Here’s how to purchase a Salvage Yard in the game:

Open the internet. Go to the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Select Salvage Yard from the available filters. Choose any of the available locations for the property. Buy it according to your own customized setting.

There are five GTA Online Salvage Yard locations in the game, all available at different price points:

Murrieta Heights Salvage Yard ($2,420,000)

La Puerta Salvage Yard ($2,690,000)

Strawberry Salvage Yard ($2,570,000)

Sandy Shores Salvage Yard ($2,030,000)

Paleto Bay Salvage Yard ($1,620,000)

You should note that these are the basic prices for the Salvage Yards, and they could increase depending on the additional options you add to them. According to famous Rockstar Games insider Tez2, a fully upgraded Salvage Yard will cost around $5.5 million.

After purchasing the property, you can start the brand-new Salvage Yard Robberies, a set of missions featuring Robbery Contract-type setups:

The McTony Robbery

The Podium Robbery

The Cargo Ship Robbery

The Gangbanger Robbery

The Duggan Robbery

The first two will be added later as part of GTA Online's The Chop Shop drip feed content. A Tow Truck upgrade will also give you the ability to run Tow Truck missions in Los Santos and Blaine County.

Apart from the new property, you can access seven new Drift Races for the first time in the history of the game, making The Chop Shop the best DLC of the year.

