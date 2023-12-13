3 best Salvage Yard locations in GTA Online, ranked

The GTA Online Chop Shop LC has introduced a new business to the online multiplayer, the Salvage Yard. You will need to purchase this property if you wish to participate in the robberies requested by Yusuf Amir. The game currently has five Salvage Yards that you can purchase. Thus, it can be confusing to decide on the best one.

Purchasing the right Salvage Yard is important to avoid traveling long distances to complete missions while staying near your other businesses. The cost of the property also plays a role in choosing the best of the lot.

This article lists three of the best Salvage Yards that you can purchase in GTA Online for maximum profit and accessibility.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

3 best Salvage Yards in GTA Online after the Chop Shop DLC update

3) La Puerta Salvage Yard

The description on fan site GTA Base reads:

"Looking for a property with unique character and charm? Then you'll be thrilled to know the last owner of this outlet was crushed to death by the car lift. The standard charges for "interesting history" have been waived."

The La Puerta Salvage Yard is the first property on the list. It costs $2,690,000 and can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures in GTA Online. It is a viable choice because it is neither too distant from the main city nor in a central location that could attract enemies.

While it is the most expensive of the five options, the La Puerta in the South Los Santos area justifies the price as it is near highways and other major roads. You can also store one vehicle in the Salvage Yard. This property is the third best choice as it is located in a gang area and is sometimes inaccessible due to gang wars.

2) Murrieta Heights Salvage Yard

The description on GTA Base reads:

"Boasting a lively neighborhood and the Tataviam Mountains within fleeing distance, this popular property has seen a high turnaround of owners over recent years. But with care and a high-quality legal team this could be your business's forever home."

The Murrieta Heights Salvage Yard is another great option in GTA Online. Located at Murrieta Heights, El Rancho Boulevard, East Los Santos, it offers an excellent connection to all the major locations on the map. If you own a vehicle warehouse near the area, you should consider buying this property.

It also only costs $2,420,000 and can be purchased from the Maze Bank Foreclosures. Being near the apartments also means that you won't have to drive too far to trigger the Salvage Yard missions. Its large entrance should also help you bring in vehicles that you steal easily.

1) Strawberry Salvage Yard

The description on GTA Base reads:

"Very few entrepreneurs are brave enough to set up shop in Strawberry. But before you turn away from this wonderful property, let us assure you, the deafening sound of machinery drowns out the constant gunfire almost entirely."

The Strawberry is one of the best GTA Online Salvage Yard locations that you can purchase. Not only is it situated at a prime location, but it is also near most of the nightclubs that you can purchase in the game. It also has a wide entrance, making it ideal if you're looking to store stolen trucks and other large vehicles.

While it costs $2,570,000, the location, as well as the accessibility of the Strawberry Salvage Yard, make it worth the money. Since it is located at Strawberry, Innocence Boulevard, South Los Santos, you can simply take the highway to speed across the map and escape enemies if needed.

Note that the prices mentioned are the base cost, and you will need to spend additional money on upgrades. Since the interiors of all the Salvage Yards are the same, it won't make much difference if you purchase the most expensive yard in GTA Online.

Also, buying the one nearest to the city should reduce travel time. The GTA Online Chop Shop DLC has also added several options to make money easily, allowing even beginners to spend cash on these properties. Thus, opt for a building that is near your other businesses or apartments.

