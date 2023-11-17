5 best Facility locations in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online has several properties that players can purchase to conduct heists and other businesses. The Facilities are one such place that allows the players to prepare for the Doomsday Heist and store all the necessary vehicles to complete the mission. However, it is important to pick the right location for several reasons.

There are a total of nine Facilities in the online multiplayer that one can purchase. Since they are all spread across the map, it can be difficult to figure out the best one for the mission. The varying prices of these properties further complicate the decision-making process for players.

This article will list the best facilities one can purchase in online multiplayer to easily conduct the heist.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best Facilities to buy in GTA Online

5) The Land Act Reservoir

Location of the Land Act Reservoir Facility on the map (Image via GTA Base)

The Land Act Reservoir is the most expensive Facility in the game, coming in at $2,950,000, and is located in the East Los Santos area. However, players can purchase it for a discount during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update. This sprawling property offers a good open space next to the huge dam where players can easily store their vehicles.

However, the huge price tag does not justify the winding and confusing roads that lead out of the location. Since it is pretty far away from the city, it will take players a significant amount of time to reach the mission markers. Moreover, the steep cost makes this property inaccessible to many low-level players.

4) The Grand Senora Desert

Location of the Grand Senora Desert Facility on the map (Image via GTA Base)

Coming in at $2,525,000, the Grand Senora Desert Facility is another expensive property that players can purchase in the game. However, several redeeming factors make it an excellent choice for planning the heists in the game.

First, it is next to the Sandy Shores runaway, where players can access free airplanes and helicopters. They also land their aerial vehicles and simply drive away. The location of the Facility is also not too far away from Los Santos, making it a great pick.

3) The Route 68

The location of the Route 68 Facility on the map (Image via GTA Base)

Anyone looking to purchase an underground property in the countryside should opt for the Route 68 Facility. It is relatively near the main city, with major roads leading away from the location.

One must spend $2,312,500 to own this Facility in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, players will still need to tackle a lot of bad terrain to get in or out of this Facility. So, investing in a good offroad vehicle is a sensible action. Apart from this, there aren't that many cons of this property.

2) The Sandy Shores

Location of the Sandy Shores Facility on the map (Image via GTA Base)

The Sandy Shores Facility is situated at one of the best locations in the online multiplayer. Not only is it near the city, but players who have established their Motorcycle Clubs and other businesses in GTA Online will find it accessible with ease.

It has a price tag of $2,740,000, which is a little much, but the pros of owning this Facility justify the whopping cost. This Facility is also surrounded by various activities, allowing the players to keep farming and grinding without worrying about bad roads or terrain.

1) RON Alternates Wind Farm

The location of the RON Alternate Wind Farm Facility on the map (Image via GTA Base)

Grierfers on a helicopter or a jet plane can be a big pain when trying to complete a mission. The RON Alternates Wind Farm Facility in Blaine County offers the perfect protection from these pesky aerial vehicles in GTA Online.

Coming at $1,855,000, the RON Alternates Wind Farm underground Facility is surrounded by huge air turbines that generate electricity and act as a defense mechanism against these vehicles. It is not easy to maneuver around these behemoths without getting hit.

Since Rockstar has yet to release the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, players keep busy with online multiplayer events while waiting for the official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

