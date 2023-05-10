5 most profitable Heists in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Of all the possible ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, Heists are one of, if not the most popular option. They are an integral part of the game's story mode and are equally important online if one wishes to get rich quickly. There are several Heists available in the game with varying storylines and payouts, and most of them require more than a single player.

Since players need to invest a sizeable amount of money prior to conducting any Heist, it is important to know whether the return on investment will be fruitful. That said, here are the five most profitable Heists in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Cayo Perico and 4 other most profitable Heists in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

1) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online has the highest payout among all Heists in the game. It was added in December 2019 and requires at least two players to be completed. To start its setup missions, players need to purchase the Arcade, which gets unlocked after discussing a business opportunity with Lester.

There are three possible approaches for the Diamond Casino Heist :

Silent and Sneaky

Big Con

Aggressive

The targets for this Heist are mainly cash and gold, with diamonds included during certain event weeks. When the latter is available, the total payout climbs over 10 million dollars.

2) The Cayo Perico Heist

The GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most unique heists available in the game. It involves players traveling to the Cayo Perico Islands and stealing one of the many primary targets from El Rubio's vault. Owning a Diamond Casino and Resort penthouse and the Kosatka submarine is mandatory for starting the Cayo Perico Heist.

While the first setup is free, each replay charges players $25,000. Its maximum payout can reach up to $4,089,152 depending on the availability of the Panther statue, and it can be completed solo. Additionally, players can get bonus money by completing the Cayo Perico Heist Elite Challenge.

3) The Doomsday Scenario

The Doomsday Heist was released in December 2017 and includes three high-octane acts :

The Data Breaches

The Bogdan Problem

The Doomsday Scenario

Out of the three, the Doomsday scenario is the most profitable in GTA Online, with a payout of $2,250,000 on Hard Difficulty. The Heist can be played by two to four players and requires one of them to own a Facility to start the setup missions. They are available on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and cost between one and three million dollars.

4) The Pacific Standard Job

The Pacific Standard Job is one of the oldest heists in GTA Online. It was added under the Heists update in 2015 and is among the last set of jobs released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The Pacific Standard Job unfolds as a bank robbery and can be played by up to four players.

However, the highlight of this Heist is its action-packed conclusion involving a high-speed chase, bikes, and a boat. The maximum payout of the Pacific Standard Job was recently raised to $1,875,000.

5) The Bogdan Problem

The Bogdan Problem is a part of the Doomsday Heist, where two to four players can participate. It also introduced the Ocelot Stromberg in GTA Online, a weaponized Sports Classic car capable of being driven underwater. The finale of this heist takes place in a submarine where players are required to take out several armed enemies.

However, the main objective is stealing the Avenger. The maximum payout of the Bogdan Problem has been estimated to be around $1,781,250, which is achievable by playing on Hard Difficulty.

