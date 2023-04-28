5 best cars to buy in GTA Online in 2023 after the Last Dose update

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features a vast selection of cars. Players can choose from super-fast Sports Cars to highly durable and weaponized Utility Vehicles. Since yesterday's update, the prices of many cars in the game have changed. While some are now highly expensive, others have become cheaper. However, choosing the best cars can still overwhelm beginners and veterans alike, given the many options available.

The vehicle count has increased since the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Hence, players can take help from this article to choose the five best cars to buy in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ocelot Stromberg and 4 other best cars to buy in GTA Online in 2023 after The Last Dose update

1) Imponte Ruiner 2000

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 is a Muscle Car in GTA Online capable of being weaponized. KITT, the Pontiac Trans Am from the 80s TV show Knight Rider, inspired its retro design. Aside from a remarkable top speed of 119.00 mph or 191.51 km/h, the Ruiner 2000 also features a unique jumping mechanic.

It also has a deployable parachute and the ability to fire Homing Missiles. Those interested can purchase the Imponte Ruiner 2000 from Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,750,000. After completing the Arms Embargo Special Vehicle Work mission, they can also unlock its Trade Price of $2,812,500.

2) Ocelot Stromberg

The Ocelot Stromberg is an armored and weaponized Sports Car. It amalgamates several real-life cars like the Maserati Bora, a 1970s European sports car, and Wet Nellie, the Lotus Esprit from the James Bond "The Spy Who Loved Me." While Stromberg's top speed is average, it is highly durable against explosives, bulletproof from the back, and can fire its own Homing Missiles.

However, Stromberg's most unique feature is its ability to traverse in water like the Pegassi Toreador. Fortunately, unlike the Toreador, Ocelot Stromberg is cheaper after the new GTA Online weekly update. Players can purchase it from Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,500,000 or a Trade Price of $1,875,000.

3) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is Rockstar Games' iteration of the real-life car, Lotus Evija. It is an Imani Tech Super Car in which players can install Missile Lock-On Jammers and reinforce it with extra Armor Plating, making it incredibly hard to destroy. Besides its durability, Virtue is one of the fastest cars in the game thanks to a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h and excellent acceleration.

Players can get the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for $2,235,000. They can also get it for free by completing all Last Dose update missions.

4) Cheval Taipan

Like the Ocelot Virtue, Cheval Taipan is also a Super Car, a combination of real-life cars like the Hennessey Venom F5, Ford GT (second generation), Trion Nemesis, and the McLaren P1. Thanks to its aerodynamic design, this car can hit a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h.

Handling the Cheval Taipan in GTA Online is a breeze, even at such speed. In terms of security, it is entirely bulletproof from the back. Players can get the Cheval Taipan for $1,980,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

5) Annis ZR 380

The Annis ZR380 is one of the fastest JDM cars in GTA Online. It has a compact build inspired by the Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and the Porsche 935 real-life cars. Besides a blistering top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h, players can weaponize it by installing the following:

Proximity mines

Spinning metal blades

Scoops

Dual Machine Guns

Mega Blade

The Annis ZR380 is a dangerous combination of speed and durability, and players can buy it for $2,138,640 from the Arena War. Alternatively, its Trade Price of $1,608,000 can be accessed by unlocking it as a sponsorship tier reward in the Arena War career.

