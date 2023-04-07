How to get Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online without completing Last Dose missions

The Ocelot Virtue was added to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online as part of The Last Dose update on March 16, 2023. It is an Imani Tech supercar whose design has been inspired by the real-life electric hypercar, Lotus Evija. The Virtue has a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h in GTA Online with a superfast acceleration that helps it achieve its full speed within seconds.

Players can get this car for free simply by completing all 11 Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update missions. However, those not interested in finishing the DLC have an alternative method of obtaining the Ocelot Virtue.

GTA Online: Players can buy the Ocelot Virtue if they want to skip Last Dose missions

You can get the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online by simply purchasing it from the in-game website, Legendary Motorsport. This can be done remotely at any point while playing the game.

To access the Legendary Motorsport website, you will first have to bring up your in-game smartphone. Here is how this can be done on different platforms:

PC - Press "Up" arrow on keyboard

Press "Up" arrow on keyboard Sony PlayStation 4/5 and Microsoft Xbox One/ Series X/S - Press up on the D-pad

Your smartphone will now appear in the bottom-right corner of your screen. Choose the globe icon in the bottom row of the phone's display using the D-pad on consoles or the keyboard arrow keys on PC.

Internet browser home page (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

This will bring up the home page of the internet browser. Choose the Legendary Motorsport thumbnail on this page. As soon as the website loads up, you will see a plethora of vehicles on your screen.

Legendary Motorsport home page (Image via YouTube/Fresh Gaming)

Look for the Ocelot Virtue and click on its image. This will take you to its dedicated page on Legendary Motorsport. Once there, you will be able to see the car's statistics like top speed, acceleration, brakes, and traction.

The price will be mentioned on the right side above the featured image. You can also select the color of your choice before ordering the car.

Ocelot Virtue's page (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

At the moment, the Ocelot Virtue is available for a price of $2,235,000. Click on the Order button located under Vehicle Stats to buy it. The game will then display a droplist of all of your owned GTA Online properties. Select whichever location you want to store the car in.

The purchase will be completed after you select a storage location. The car will then be delivered to that specific property in a minute or two.

Once it is at your garage, you will receive a text message notifying you of the same. Head to the location to access the Ocelot Virtue or call your mechanic to deliver it at your current coordinates.

