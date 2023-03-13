How to trade property in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online is full of various businesses and properties owned by players all around the globe. It brings the online virtual experience closer to the real world and creates learning and fun opportunities for everyone.

Just as properties can be purchased, they can also be traded for cash. Players might need to sell their assets when they are in heavy need of money for other in-game operations.

This article is a guide for gamers looking to sell their properties in GTA Online for money.

GTA Online guide: Steps to trade properties in 2023

Properties in GTA Online are buildings that can be owned by players and act as business headquarters, housing, or base of operations. They can be purchased from Dynasty 8, Maze Bank Foreclosures, Arenawar, and The Diamond Casino & Resort.

When it comes to the art of selling properties in the game, Rockstar Games hasn't added the option to directly sell the said location in return for cash. But, players can exchange their low-end property for, say, a high-end option.

This ensures that players don't incur a lot of loss and there is no net change in the number of properties owned by them.

How does this trading method work?

GTA Online players should note that this method will only work if they have more than one property and less than two cars stored in their property garages. This exchange route is very simple to understand and doesn't take more than a few minutes to complete:

Visit the Dynasty 8 website, the real-estate webpage in the game. Purchase the cheapest property available in the catalog. These low-end locations are generally based in Blaine County. Once the low-end property is purchased, choose "Trade in Property." This is where the cheapest purchased location should be chosen for trade. As soon as the exchange is validated, you will receive the credited amount in your bank account.

With these easy steps, players don't need to worry about going through a long, complex selling process. They should note that they must do this process whilst being inside the property they are selling.

If the location doesn't have a laptop in it, which usually doesn't happen, they can interact with the Dynasty 8 website on their personal smartphones.

What properties work best for the trading method?

The aforementioned trading method works best for the cheapest property in GTA Online, which currently is Unit 124 on Popular Street and can be purchased at a very low cost of $25,000.

If players do not prefer this property, 1 Strawberry Avenue for $26,000 or 142 Paleto Boulevard for $26,500, are also amazingly cheap alternatives. Ultimately, it's best to choose a location that minimizes loss and strikes the best deal.

Even with this simple property trading method in GTA Online, Rockstar Games should work on a feature that lets players directly sell their properties, the way they can sell their vehicles and businesses. Hopefully, this option could be introduced in a future DLC update.

