5 reasons why GTA Online players should buy an Agency

GTA Online players were very excited for the Contract DLC and it did not disappoint. The expansion brought in a ton of new content for players to enjoy and also packed a few surprises.

The Agency is a purchaseable property listed on Dynasty 8 Executive's website. Players can buy it to not only unlock the Dr Dre contract but also to bring Franklin and Lamar into GTA Online. There are also a few more reasons as to why every player needs to own one.

Why owning an Agency is a must in GTA Online

1) Dr Dre Contract

The Agency is called F. Clinton and Partner and can be purchased at any one of the multiple locations. After buying one, players will also experience a funny cut scene with Franklin, Lamar, and Chop.

Starting with the most obvious, every GTA Online player was excited to see Dr Dre come into the game. It was one of the highlights of the Contract DLC and the only way to play it is by buying an Agency.

Dr Dre's missions are unlocked after completing the first Security Contract using the Agency's office computer. Once the requirements are met, Franklin calls the player and asks them to meet him at the Los Santos Golf Club in regards to meeting a potential client.

2) Short Trips missions

As mentioned above, the Contract DLC is not just about Dr. Dre coming into the game. The expansion also finally brought Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis into GTA Online.

A few hours after completing the Dr Dre Contract, Franklin instructs the player to come visit him at Record A Studio. Upon arrival, players will be greeted by DJ Pooh and given a short tour. He will then lead the way to the smoking room to meet with Franklin and Lamar.

A series of events then unfold in the funniest way possible, and the Short Trips missions begin.

Short Trips are a series of three missions that players can complete as either Franklin or Lamar. Two-players are needed to start the mission. If players are not partied up, a random gamer will be added.

3) Passive income

Money in GTA Online is of the utmost importance and players can never have enough of it. Ever since Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC dropped, businesses have been meta.

There are two types of income in the game: active and passive. The former requires players to be present and complete a set of tasks to earn money. This includes businesses like the CEO Crate warehouse, Hangar, and missions like Heists.

Passive income, on the other hand, only requires players to be online. This includes the Agency Safe that produces $250 every in-game day (48 minutes in real-life. This may seem pretty insignificant at first, but the earnings double after completing a second Security Contract. The daily income then increases by $500 each time gamers complete five Security Contracts.

The safe's capacity is capped at $250K and the daily income at $20K. To earn the most, players should complete 86 missions as certain ones only take about five minutes.

4) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are freemode missions that players can undertake after completing the third Security Contract. These missions can be carried out in any type of session (solo, invite-only or public). However, there are a few which require players to either be in an Organization or MC with two or more players in the same session.

Franklin was Lester's hitman during the insider-trading assassinations in Story-Mode. He has since then taken over the business and brought it to GTA Online. The gravity of the situation requires top-level secrecy, hence the use of payphones.

These missions do not need to be triggered as players may encounter random payphones ringing near them. If they choose to answer, a Payphone Hit mission will begin. Alternatively, gamers can also call Franklin to receive information about someone who needs to be taken out.

5) Imani Tech upgrades

As is customary, Rockstar Games has added quite a few new vehicles with the Contract DLC as well. These include the likes of the Patriot Mil-Spec, Buffalo STX, Enus Jubilee, and others.

The Agency can also be upgraded to include a vehicle workshop, like most properties in the game. The one inside the Agency, however, comes with a few exclusive perks.

Upon customizing specific vehicles at the Agency workshop, Imani Tech upgrades will be enabled. These mods allow players to equip cars with:

Missile lock-on jammer ($400K)

Remote control unit ($235K)

Out of sight service ($12K)

Currently, the cars that allow for Imani Tech upgrades to be equipped are:

Enus Diety

Dewbauchee Champion

Bravado Buffalo STX

Enus Jubilee

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Declasse Granger 3600LX

These upgrades can make players' lives a lot easier, especially in lobbies filled with griefers.

Owning an Agency in GTA Online is not quintessential, but not having one simply puts players at a massive disadvantage.

