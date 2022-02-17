Agency vehicle workshop in GTA Online: How to get, available upgrades, and more

The Contract DLC in the GTA Online added a whole host of new features to the game. This included VIP Contract missions, Franklin and Lamar Missions, Vehicles, and a new ownable property (The Agency).

The Agency must be bought by gamers in order to start the Contract story mission which tasks them with tracking down all of Dr. Dre's stolen music. There are currently 4 purchasable agencies in-game. They are:

Rockford Hills: $2,415,000 Vespucci Canals: $2,145,000 Little Seoul: $2,010,000 Hawick: $2,830,000

The agency is of more use to players than these missions as it houses a vehicle workshop inside it too. This article specifically talks about that.

GTA Online: How to get the Agency Vehicle Workshop

As stated above, players need to visit the Dynasty 8 Executive website and purchase any one of the four available agencies in GTA Online.

While purchasing the Agency, players can choose to upgrade the property in various ways. They include:

Art ($195,000 – $340,000)

($195,000 – $340,000) Wallpaper ($187,500 – $442,500)

($187,500 – $442,500) Highlight ($100,000)

($100,000) Armory ($720,000)

($720,000) Accommodation ($275,000)

($275,000) Vehicle Workshop ($800,000)

As with all other business properties in-game, not all the upgrades are worth the hard earned cash. Cosmetic upgrades like Art, Wallpaper and Highlights serve no purpose. The Armory and Vehicle Workshop upgrades, however, transform the Agency into a multi-functional place of business.

Speaking of the Vehicle Workshop, this allows players to customize their vehicles and also store them in the garage.

How to use the Agency Vehicle Workshop

GTA Online has always encouraged players to explore and discover things on their own. The Vehicle Workshop in the Agency is no different. From a layman's perspective, it is like any other workshop (auto shop, ceo amongst others), but once a player dives deeper, a lot more is learned.

The GTA Online update added new vehicles to the game, and some of those vehicles can only reach their full potential using the Agency Vehicle Workshop. The Bravado Buffalo STX, Dewbauchee Champion, Enus Deity and Enus Jubilee are the only vehicles that can be equipped with high-tech gear here.

Imani Tech is a new customization only allowed on the vehicles mentioned above. It allows players to choose between either a missile lock-on jammer or a remote control unit.

The jammer prevents missiles from locking onto the vehicle and the remote control unit allows players to use the car as a full size RC vehicle. Both these upgrades are awesome for GTA Online and are very useful in hostile lobbies.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul