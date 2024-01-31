GTA 6 trailer 2 details leak online, promises jaw-dropping upgrade

GTA 6's trailer 2 is one of the most trending topics on the internet as fans are constantly trying to find out when it will be released. While Rockstar Games hasn’t officially announced it yet, some information about it has been leaked online.

According to an X post by @GTAVIbestleaks on January 30, 2024, the unreleased trailer is finished, polished, and ready to be unveiled this summer. The leak also claimed that the footage will have a massive graphics upgrade compared to the first trailer released on December 5, 2023.

GTA 6 trailer 2 reported details – Jaw-dropping graphics, cameo appearance, and more

The post shared some exciting details about GTA 6's trailer 2. Here’s everything it revealed about the reported unreleased footage of the next trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6:

Jaw-dropping upgrade in graphics

New location

More about Jason, the rumored second protagonist

Hilarious cameo twist

The post added:

“This trailer is not only about jaw-dropping visuals but also about delivering some unpredictable scenes and hilarious more in-depth focus on social media. Get ready for an immersive ride like never before!”

The post also claimed that the second trailer is expected to be released in the summer. While the leaker didn’t disclose the source of the information, many things mentioned in their report have already been anticipated since the release of the official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1.

Fans are advised to take the leak with a pinch of salt as the developer hasn’t shared any details about trailer 2 yet. However, the trailer is expected to go live sometime this year, along with the announcement of an exact release date for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1 broke several records within 24 hours of its release. Fans can expect the second trailer to do the same.

