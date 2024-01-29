GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked online

While Rockstar Games went completely silent over GTA 6 after releasing the first trailer, an X user has claimed that the second trailer is coming in March. The user named Agent (X/@Agent0154) cited their sources for the leak and also shared an image claiming it to be from the upcoming trailer. However, the leak did not compel the community; many said it was fake information.

Note: Readers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt as it did not come from Rockstar Games.

X user claims GTA 6 Trailer 2 will be released on March 7

On January 29, 2024, Agent shared the above thread where they claimed March 7 as the release date for the GTA 6 Trailer 2. However, the user did not mention any year; hence, the date could be March 7, 2024, or March 7, 2025 (considering the game will be released sometime in 2025).

Agent mentioned two other X profiles, namely @JasonfromGTAVI and @s1nick, as their source for the leak. The user also shared the following image, claiming it to be a leaked screenshot from Trailer 2 of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The allegedly leaked screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 (Image via X/@Agent0154)

However, another user named Vincent O'Connor (X/@Vincent0Connor) commented that the image was from Sleeping Dogs, another popular open-world game like Grand Theft Auto 5.

Interestingly, this is not the only comment that discards the claims. Many other users also denied Agent’s statement.

Readers should note that even after over a month, the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 is still fresh, per Rockstar Games’ practices. The studio usually takes long gaps between its trailer reveals, and the same is also expected for the upcoming game.

Moreover, Grand Theft Auto 6 still has technically over a year to be released. Therefore, expecting new trailers every two or three months is still a bold dream.

It is no surprise that many fans previously tried to predict the release date of GTA 6 and its trailer. However, due to Rockstar Games’ unpredictable nature, most (if not all) claims were proven wrong.

Therefore, fans are advised to wait for an official word from the studio to know the exact release date.

