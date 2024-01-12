GTA 6 trailer 2 release date predicted by fans

The first trailer of GTA 6 has taken the gaming community by storm, and it is still one of the most-watched videos across many social media platforms. While fans eagerly await the upcoming reveals, a fan account on X named @GTAVI_Countdown has provided their theories about when Rockstar Games will release the next trailer.

As is customary, the following dates are based on fan theories and do not reflect Rockstar Games’ official plans for the game. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

GTA 6 fan provides four potential release dates for the trailer 2

On January 12, 2024, @GTAVI_Countdown shared the above post where they mentioned the following four potential release dates for Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2:

May 28, 2024 October 16, 2024 November 14, 2024 December 17, 2024

Interestingly, the user also explained why they predicted the aforementioned dates.

Despite being over a month old, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1 is still fresh as per Rockstar Games’ standards. The studio is historically known for taking long gaps between its project reveals. Rockstar is also notorious for surprising fans out of the blue. Therefore, one cannot accurately predict the exact release date of the next trailer until the developer officially reveals it.

While the theories look interesting, fans are seemingly not impressed with them. Many users added hilarious predictions based on the theories provided in the original post.

Fans’ reactions to the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 predictions. (Image via X)

The first GTA 6 trailer broke many records globally as it was one of the most anticipated reveals of contemporary time. Rockstar Games is an expert in building hype for its project releases and the next trailer can also be expected after a major hype cycle.

What can be expected from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2?

The first trailer gave us a glimpse of the HD Universe Vice City, some of the characters, including Lucia, and the features of the open world. The community is highly rooting for Jason to be the second protagonist, and we can expect his official introduction in the next trailer.

While the first trailer was primarily focused on the GTA 6 protagonist Lucia, the second trailer can be expected to revolve around Jason and his story.

