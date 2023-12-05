GTA 6 trailer records: List of YouTube records created by upcoming game’s reveal

The GTA 6 trailer reveal had a rough start, but it undoubtedly managed to break some old records and set new milestones for others. The highly-anticipated video was scheduled to be released today. However, another leak incident forced the studio to publish it early. The community was already hyped for the trailer and the recent events made it even more viral.

This article lists the YouTube records that were redefined by the GTA 6 trailer release.

How many YouTube records did the GTA 6 trailer break?

Rockstar Games had to release the GTA 6 official trailer one day before on December 4, 2023, at around 6 PM ET. At the time of writing this article, it has over 6.8 million likes and 56 million views. These stats make the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer one of the most viral pieces of content on the internet.

As is customary, the video has broken several previous records set by other entities, and more are on the way. The following are the currently known records broken by the first GTA 6 trailer:

The most watched non-music video in 24 hours

Music videos are wildly popular on YouTube and gather millions, and sometimes billions, of views within a day. However, Rockstar Games’ latest trailer became the most-watched non-music video, surpassing popular YouTuber Mr Beast’s 7 Days Stranded At Sea. The latter was released on August 5, 2023, and got over 46 million views in the first 24 hours.

Considering the video game trailer is still popular, it could soon beat BTS' Butter music video (the popular South Korean boy band), which received nearly 108 million views on the first day.

The most liked trailer on YouTube

The Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal has broken the previous record of the “most like trailer” held by the Avengers: Infinity War Official Trailer. The popular movie trailer was released on November 29, 2017, and has over 4.1 million likes to date. However, the upcoming game’s trailer has already surpassed it within 12 hours.

To understand the true depth of its popularity, you can also note the Battlefield 1 Official Reveal Trailer, which was released on May 7, 2016, and currently has 2.4 million likes.

Will there be more trailers for Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of now, Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed the existence of any other GTA 6 trailer. However, the latest was announced as "Trailer 1." This indirectly means that the gaming studio has plans to release more in the future.

Considering the older practices, Rockstar Games has yet to release videos for character and gameplay introduction, and a final one announcing the release date.

One can also expect to get the GTA 6 pre order announcement through a future trailer.

