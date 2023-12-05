When is GTA 6 pre-order starting? Expected window explored

Rockstar Games released the first GTA 6 trailer earlier than planned, surprising Grand Theft Auto fans across the globe. However, now that they have seen official footage of the game, many are wondering when they can pre-order it. The trailer reveals many things about the sequel, such as its release year, which is 2025, but no information regarding pre-orders has been officially announced yet.

While a recent rumor suggested that it might start in December 2023 itself, that has not been confirmed as of writing. Rockstar might kick off Grand Theft Auto 6's pre-ordering phase a few months ahead of its release based on prior trends, but that remains to be seen.

GTA 6 pre-order: Rockstar Games yet to confirm starting date

The GTA 6 official trailer went live on December 5, 2023, albeit not at the planned release time, which was 9 am ET. Nonetheless, it showed many aspects of the game, such as its map being set in Vice City, the female protagonist, Lucia, and the reported male protagonist, Jason.

The trailer ends with the official Grand Theft Auto 6 logo and reveals a 2025 release year, but no further details were confirmed. In short, we still don't know when GTA 6 will be available for pre-order.

Although a recent report suggested that it might begin on December 12, 2023, readers should only trust information coming directly from Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

As far as a possible pre-order window is concerned, Rockstar might allow the game to be purchased a few months ahead of the GTA 6 release date. This is just a speculation based on previous trends associated with the gaming studio.

For instance, Rockstar made Grand Theft Auto 5 available for pre-order starting on November 5, 2012. The title had a Spring 2013 release window then and eventually came out in September of that year.

Grand Theft Auto 5 pre-order announcement (Image via Rockstar Games Newswire)

Red Dead Redemption 2's PC port was made available for pre-orders on the Rockstar Games Launcher in October 2019, with the game releasing in November of that year.

Red Dead Redemption 2's PC port was released in November 2019 (Image via Rockstar Games Newswire)

Grand Theft Auto 6 was rumored to be released between Holiday 2024 and Spring 2025, but we now have confirmation that it will arrive sometime in 2025. If Rockstar follows a similar strategy with the upcoming game, it might start pre-orders in late 2024 or early 2025, depending on the title's exact release date.

The studio may release more trailers for the sequel leading up to its release date, possibly confirming more GTA 6 characters and other exciting details. Until then, players can grind GTA Online, which is set to receive a Winter Update this month.

