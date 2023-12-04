5 reasons why GTA 6 shouldn't release on PS4 and Xbox One

It's been a long 10-year wait, but we'll finally be able to see the official glimpses of the highly anticipated GTA 6 in Trailer 1 on December 5, 2023. While the excitement is high, so are the reports regarding the leaks in the game. In one such report from early 2023, a well-known insider, Tom Henderson, suggested that GTA 6 might not be released on PS4 and Xbox One.

While the two consoles have some great titles in their library, Rockstar Games abandoning them might be the best possible approach for its next release. The platforms on which Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available are yet to be officially announced, but this information could be revealed via its debut trailer.

However, Rockstar should steer clear of Old-Gen consoles, learning from the troubles of other recent major releases and its own multiplayer. With that said, let's look at five reasons why GTA 6 should not be released on PS4 and Xbox One.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

GTA 6 on PS4 and Xbox One: Five reasons why it should not release on Old-Gen consoles

1) Possible performance issues

One of the simplest reasons Grand Theft Auto 6 shouldn't be released on PS4 and Xbox One is the possibility of performance issues. Despite having been able to run expansive games like Red Dead Redemption 2, recent major releases like Cyberpunk 2077 have had significant performance issues on these consoles.

While all of Cyberpunk's problems didn't have to do with the PS4 and Xbox One, it cannot be denied that these platforms' hardware is now outdated. The next Rockstar Games title could be even bigger in magnitude, as suggested by the GTA 6 map leak. Hence, similar issues might plague that game on Old-Gen consoles.

2) Even GTA Online now struggles on these consoles

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, has been one of Rockstar's top assets in the last decade. Its success has taken the Grand Theft Auto franchise in a completely new direction. Major DLCs are released for it at regular intervals that introduce fresh content to the title, keeping players entertained.

However, this has also expanded the popular multiplayer greatly beyond its original design. As a result, it now struggles to run smoothly on the PS4 and Xbox One. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be much more advanced, Rockstar shouldn't bother releasing it on these consoles.

3) Could hold back the game

Developing and optimizing Grand Theft Auto 6 for the PS4 and Xbox One might prevent it from reaching its true potential. The successors of these two consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, respectively, are superior in almost every aspect and allow the implementation of features that likely wouldn't have been possible in the previous generation.

Fans have been waiting for a new Grand Theft Auto game for an incredibly long time. There has never been a longer gap between two successive titles in the series before, so the upcoming release should deliver the best possible Next-Gen experience when it comes out.

4) Might not be able to accommodate changes

The next Grand Theft Auto installment will most likely have its own multiplayer mode, which was also hinted at in the GTA 6 leaks. If Rockstar adopts a similar strategy for it post-launch, that is, releasing DLCs and updates periodically, the PS4 and Xbox One might not have room for much change.

Grand Theft Auto Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version already has some exclusive features and will welcome more in the near future. Hence, the PS4 and Xbox One might not accommodate such changes in its sequel as well.

5) Current-Gen console stock is much more stable now

Acquiring Current-Gen consoles, especially the PS5, was incredibly difficult for a long time due to stock shortages. As a result, most gamers were stuck on Old-Gen consoles. Fortunately, the situation is significantly better now, and Sony has even come out with a PS5 Slim.

The playerbase on these consoles should be even bigger by 2025, which is around when GTA 6 is rumored to release. So, there likely won't be much point in releasing it on PS4 and Xbox One.

The first GTA 6 trailer will be out on December 5, 2023, and will showcase the game officially. However, a GTA 6 TikTok leak has allegedly revealed a part of its map already.

