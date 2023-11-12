Is PS5 Slim worth buying to play GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Expanded and Enhanced is the game's exclusive edition for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. With the introduction of the PS5 Slim, some players are wondering if the new console is worth buying to play the Next-Gen version of Rockstar Games' 2013 release. While the PS5 is one of the best ways to experience the popular title, its new variant might not be required in some cases.

This is because the original console, which was released back in November 2020, isn't all that different from the PS5 Slim. With that said, let's analyze if the PS5 Slim is worth buying to play Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition in 2023.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced: should you buy a PS5 Slim to play the popular game's latest edition?

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 back in September 2013 and then re-released it for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced in March 2022. This version of the game has some additional features, including ray-traced reflections, certain improved animations, significantly faster loading times, and more.

Those who own the title's PS4 version can pay a small fee to upgrade it to the Expanded and Enhanced edition. That said, if you already own a standard PS5, a PS5 Slim is not worth buying just for playing GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced.

Both the original and new variants of the console have the same specifications, with the only differences being the latter's greater storage capacity and more compact design. Hence, you won't notice any differences while playing GTA 5 on PS5 Slim or on the standard one.

However, if you don't have a PS5 at the moment, you can buy the new PS5 Slim to play Grand Theft Auto 5's latest edition, which includes all the features mentioned above.

Its multiplayer mode, Grand Theft Auto Online, also boasts some exclusive features in the Expanded and Enhanced edition. This includes HSW Performance Upgrades that greatly increase the top speed and acceleration of compatible vehicles.

In a nutshell, don't buy a PS5 Slim to play Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced if you already own a standard PS5, but you can consider buying one if you don't have the original variant.

Besides playing GTA 5, there are certain other incentives for owning the latest PlayStation model or its standard version. It is possible that Rockstar Games' next title, Grand Theft Auto 6, might not be released on PS4 at all. Therefore, upgrading to its successor can be a wise decision.

The upcoming game is one of the most anticipated titles of all time. The GTA 6 leaks have been the source of most information about it for a long time, but Rockstar has confirmed that its first official trailer will be released in early December this year.

