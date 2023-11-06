Will GTA 5 work better on the new PS5 Slim models?

The release of Sony's PlayStation 5 (or simply PS5) Slim is right around the corner, and players are wondering if Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 will work better on the upcoming console. While it was released originally in 2013 for the PS3 and Xbox 360, Rockstar Games has re-released the title a couple of times with minor enhancements. Its latest version, which runs on the standard PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, is able to implement ray-traced reflections and a much better framerate.

However, those wondering if it'll work even better on the upcoming PS5 slim models will likely be disappointed as this variant isn't quite different from the original version.

Analyzing if GTA 5 will work better on the upcoming PS5 Slim models

The new PS5 slim models will be released in the United States in November 2023, and while it is a new variant of the 2020 console, there are next to no differences between the two. Apart from visual differences and an increase in storage capacity, the PS5 Slim features the same specifications as a standard PS5.

Therefore, Grand Theft Auto 5 won't work better on the new PS5 slim models. The performance will be similar to standard disk and digital PS5 variants available at the moment.

The following list contains some of the improved features introduced by Rockstar Games in GTA 5's latest versions. All of them will be available in both the standard PS5 as well as the new PS5 Slim:

Upscaled graphics

Ray Traced reflections

HDR support

Faster loading times

Switchable Graphics mode

Animation upgrades

HSW Car upgrades

Exclusive vehicles

Criminal Career Builder

Career Progress Menu

Although these enhancements are certainly impressive, Grand Theft Auto 6 can be expected to be far better in several aspects. That said, it can only be confirmed after the GTA 6 release date, which Rockstar has yet to reveal.

Until then, players can grind Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online, which regularly receives updates. If you own the PS4 version, you can either play it on the PS5 or pay a small fee to upgrade it to the latest version.

The message displayed before migrating profiles from the Old-Gen to the Current-Gen version (Image via Reddit: u/t0misdank)

However, if you migrate your profile to the latest version of GTA 5's online mode, the progress on PS4 and PS5 will be separate moving forward.

In a nutshell, if you already own a PS5, it isn't worth getting the new PS5 Slim since there shouldn't be any difference in terms of performance. Although the PS5 Slim will have more storage capacity, an M.2 SSD can be installed to bolster storage in standard PS5 models.

