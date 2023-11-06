How to get impounded car back in GTA 5's online mode?

If players get killed by the police in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's online mode while in or around their car, there is a chance of it getting impounded. Then, that ride can only be made available for use again by obtaining it from the impound that is situated in Los Santos. This is a pretty neat detail that contributes to the game's realism but can be somewhat annoying at times.

Luckily, there are a couple of ways to reclaim impounded cars. Without further ado, let's dive right into the details.

Here's how to get back impounded cars in GTA 5's online mode

You will be notified of your car getting impounded in Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode via a notification in the top left corner of the screen. You will also be given the following two options to reclaim it:

Pay a $250 fine at the impound's gate

Steal it from the impound parking lot

Both of them require you going to Los Santos' impound, whose location is provided in the following image:

The impound is located here (Image via Rockstar Games)

The simplest way of getting back impounded cars is by paying the fine. To do this, stand close to the impound's gate and press the button prompt in the top left corner of the screen.

$250 is an insignificant amount of money in the context of this game and can be recouped very easily. Once the fine is paid, you will be allowed to enter and collect your impounded car in GTA 5's online mode.

Stand near the gate to pay the $250 fine (Image via YouTube/Bryanonanisland)

The second option is free of cost but not risk-free.

There are a few ways of entering the impound without paying the $250 fine. You can either climb over the wall by standing on top of a vehicle or jump in from the alley behind the property.

You can jump into the impound from this alley (Image via YouTube/Follow That)

You can then get inside of your impounded car and drive away. However, you will attain a wanted level in the process, which runs the risk of you getting killed and your vehicle getting impounded again.

This scenario can also result in your vehicle getting destroyed. If that happens, you can reclaim your vehicle by calling Mors Mutual Insurance, but the insurance fee might be much higher than the impound's $250 fine.

You are free to choose either of these options but remember that your vehicle can be destroyed if it isn't collected soon.

Rockstar Games has also provided an additional option to get back impounded cars in GTA 5's online mode, but you must own an Executive Office to utilize it. This method involves calling your assistant and paying them $1,000 to retrieve and deliver the impounded car at your current location.

Although this costs more than getting the vehicle yourself, it requires less fuss. It can be quite handy while grinding GTA 5's online mode and waiting for the GTA 6 release date.

