10 fastest HSW cars in GTA 5's Online mode, ranked

The Next-Gen console version of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 was released in 2022. Interestingly, this was not just a simple port and introduced several new exclusive features to the game, such as upscaled graphics, HDR support, ray-traced reflections, and HSW Performance Upgrades for vehicles. HSW upgrades enhance a vehicle's base top speed and acceleration.

However, they do not apply to all rides in the game. At the moment, there are a total of 19 HSW cars, with the latest one being the Penaud La Coureuse. Let's look at the ten fastest HSW cars in GTA 5's online mode based on their top speed.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Grotti Turismo Classic and 9 other fastest HSW cars in GTA 5's online mode, ranked

10) Penaud La Coureuse

Penaud La Coureuse is one of the Imani Tech cars in GTA Online. Its design is based on Renault R5 Turbo 3E's 2022 variant and blends modern and retro looks. It has an HSW top speed of 142.50 mph and is available on Legendary Motorsport for $1,990,000.

9) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX belongs to the game's Muscle Cars category and can be fitted with Imani Tech upgrades, just like the Penaud La Coureuse. It is Rockstar Games' iteration of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, features an HSW top speed of 144.80 mph, and costs $2,140,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

8) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 inspired the design of the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus. This car looks highly stylish and features a turret gun on its roof. In terms of performance, this car can hit an HSW top speed of 146.25 mph.

However, it costs $4,500,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. To generate such funds, players can utilize GTA Online money glitches.

7) Grotti Turismo Classic

The Grotti Turismo Classic is a stylish vintage ride based on the Ferrari 348, the Testarossa, and the F40. It is available for just $705,000 on Legendary Motorsport and has an HSW top speed of 150.50 mph.

Interestingly, the Turismo Classic has previously appeared in games such as GTA IV and San Andreas and might also return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

6) Overflod Entity MT

The Overflod Entity MT is an ultra-modern ride with its design based on the 2021 Koenigsegg Jesko. It features the same HSW top speed as the Grotti Turismo Classic, 150.50 mph, but has been ranked higher due to its faster base top speed. It is also much more expensive and costs $2,355,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

5) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight has one of GTA Online's most unique vehicle designs, combining the Devel Sixteen and the Mazda Furai. It can hit an HSW top speed of 151.75 mph and is available for $1,795,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

4) Bravado Banshee

Rockstar's iteration of the Dodge Viper, the Bravado Banshee, costs just $105,000 in the game. For that affordable price tag, players get a car with an impressive HSW top speed of 153.00 mph.

The Bravado Banshee has appeared in almost every Grand Theft Auto game and, therefore, could also appear in the next one. However, it wasn't seen in the GTA 6 leaks from last year.

3) Karin S95

Karin S95 is a sleek Sports Car that players can buy for $1,995,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos in GTA Online. It is based on the Toyota GT86 and features an HSW top speed of 155.50 mph.

2) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is one of the most fierce-looking Muscle Cars in the game. It is primarily based on the Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI and performs incredibly well. The Vigero ZX has an HSW top speed of 157.50 mph, costing $1,947,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT was added with the San Andreas Mercenaries update and is one of the best cars in GTA Online. It is also an Imani Tech vehicle with a blinding HSW top speed of 168.50 mph. Players must pay $2,380,000 on Legendary Motorsport to acquire the Stinger TT.

Poll : On which console do you play GTA Online? PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X/S 0 votes