Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players grind the game for hours to make money. The earned income can be used to buy fancy cars, deadly weapons, or anything else being offered. However, getting rich via usual methods takes a considerable amount of time. Therefore, many resort to interesting money glitches that let them fill their in-game bank accounts with millions of dollars.

The player base has discovered countless money glitches over the years, but Rockstar Games usually patches them fairly quickly. Hence, some featured in this list might not be working anymore. With that said, here are the top 10 GTA Online money glitches that made players millions.

The Cayo Perico Heist door glitch and other top GTA Online money glitches that made players millions

10) Elysian Islands boat glitch

The boat is at this spot (Image via YouTube/Matthew Playz)

This GTA Online money glitch is based on triggering the Most Wanted VIP Challenge after entering an inaccessible location. Inside a building at the Elysian Islands docks is a boat that can be glitched through.

After that, you can start the Most Wanted VIP Challenge and survive the longest to earn money. However, they will have to repeat it a fair amount of times to earn millions.

9) Elysian Islands wall glitch

The glitched wall is here behind a flatbed (Image via YouTube/Matthew Playz)

This glitch is basically the same as the previous one but is a little easier to execute. In this, you have to glitch through a wall instead of a boat and can then begin the Most Wanted VIP Challenge to make money, earning millions over time.

8) Nightclub AFK glitch

This isn't exactly a glitch, but players can use this trick to earn money without doing anything. It involves staying at the Nightclub's garage entrance menu, preventing the game from logging players off for staying idle.

The GTA Online Nightclub will continue to make money in the background and generate a million dollars in a few hours.

7) Car duplication glitch

To execute the car duplication glitch, you need a free car, the vehicle that they want to duplicate, the Arena Workshop, and the FCR 1000. By performing it correctly, you will be able to duplicate rides in the game and sell them to make a lot of money easily.

6) The Cayo Perico Heist door glitch

The Cayo Perico Heist, unlike other heists in GTA Online, can be performed solo, but players need an associate to loot certain secondary targets. This door glitch, however, lets them bypass some doors where these secondary loots are kept behind. Hence, you can add to the millions of dollars being made from the job.

5) Sell street cars for millions

Street cars in GTA Online do not sell for a lot of money, but this glitch allows them to be sold for millions. It can be executed on all platforms and takes just a few minutes to be performed.

4) Director Mode glitch

The Director Mode glitch requires you to buy a car of your choice and disconnect the internet right after it is sold. Then, they must head into Director Mode, choose a bird as the actor, and fly into a car.

However, they must exit Director Mode right before the collision. Doing this correctly lets them get the car without any money being deducted. The vehicle can then be sold to earn money.

3) Casino money glitch

The GTA Online casino money glitch involves playing Blackjack at the Diamond Casino or the Penthouse. You must change your outfit after winning each round to save progress and quit immediately if they lose.

This way, they won't lose any money and can generate millions of dollars over time.

2) The Cayo Perico Heist replay glitch

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the easiest ways to make millions of dollars. However, there is a lengthy cooldown period after every attempt. This can be bypassed by disconnecting the internet as soon as the "Transaction Pending" notification appears in the cutscene following the heist.

Doing it correctly will let players keep the money and replay the finale instantly without having to complete any setup missions.

1) Deluxo money glitch

To perform the Deluxo money glitch, you will have to create an alternate character and copy their primary character's rank to it. Then, you must buy the Imponte Deluxo as the new character but disconnect the internet before the transaction is processed.

If executed correctly, you will get the car but won't lose any money. The Deluxo can then be sold for millions of dollars. It is quite a fun way to get rich in this game while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Have you ever performed a money glitch in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes