5 best GTA Online DLC updates like The Cayo Perico Heist 

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's The Cayo Perico Heist DLC arrived way back in December 2020, and is arguably the best one. Rockstar Games releases such DLC updates regularly, which have been one of the primary reasons for this game's incredible longevity. The developer usually adds new story missions, vehicles, weapons, and other fresh content that is entertaining and helps players in making money.

However, not every single one of them has received a positive reception from fans. So, here is a list containing five of the best GTA Online DLC updates like The Cayo Perico Heist.

The Contract and 4 more best GTA Online DLC updates like The Cayo Perico Heist

1) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist DLC update came out in December 2019 and introduced a new heist of the same name. In fact, The Diamond Casino Heist is still the the most profitable of its kind in GTA Online today. Although it cannot be executed solo like The Cayo Perico Heist, it is just as fun.

The Arcade business and a host of new jobs were also added to the game with this DLC update, and serve as an additional money-making outlet. Apart from that, The Diamond Casino Heist DLC introduced a few new rides and stands as one of the game's best DLC updates along with The Cayo Perico Heist.

2) After Hours

The After Hours update is responsible for the introduction of Nightclubs in GTA Online, one of the game's most lucrative business ventures. It is quite passive and includes a Warehouse extension that helps players in getting rich without a lot of hard work. This DLC update also marked the return of Tony Prince, a supporting character from Grand Theft Auto IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony.

The notorious Pegassi Oppressor MK II, one of the most overpowered vehicles in the game, debuted with the After Hours DLC as well. That said, players mostly look back at this update fondly.

Nightclubs can be a great fit in the next game in the series, which is allegedly set in Vice City. Interestingly, there are also rumors about a GTA 6 facial recognition feature.

3) The Contract

The Contract DLC update was released in December 2021 and marked the return of Franklin Clinton, one of the three GTA 5 protagonists. Along with him came the Celebrity Solutions Agency business, through which players can complete contracts and make a lot of money.

This business includes a vehicle workshop extension as well that can be used to install Imani Tech upgrades in compatible vehicles. Additionally, missions tied to the Agency also include VIP contracts, wherein players help the famous American rapper, Dr Dre.

4) Los Santos Drug Wars

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update, unlike most of its peers, came out in two parts, The First Dose and The Last Dose. It introduced a bunch of new missions, fresh characters collectively known as the Fooligans, and also added the Acid Lab business to the game.

Some new rides came to GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC as well, the most notable of which is the Super Car, Ocelot Virtue. While it is priced over two million dollars, players can get it for free by completing both installments of this entertaining DLC update.

5) Heists

Heists are an integral part of Grand Theft Auto 5's story, but they weren't available in its Online Mode since the beginning. That was until the launch of the Heists DLC update. Despite being one of GTA Online's oldest content updates, it is still one of its best.

Unlike The Cayo Perico and The Diamond Casino Heist updates, it added no less than five new heists to the game that players can grind with their friends. What's even more interesting is that along with multiple heists, this DLC update also added many new cars in GTA Online.

