GTA 5's inaccessible hospital shows a glimpse of the details Rockstar put into it for a mission

Rockstar Games are known for putting in a lot of detail in their titles, a great example of which is Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5's hospital interiors. The building, which is usually inaccessible, allows players inside during one of Trevor Phillips' side missions and showcases the amount of effort Rockstar puts into minute details that some might overlook. However, it is only due to such dedication that this gaming studio has become one of the top names in the industry.

The lack of accessible interiors is one of the biggest complaints that fans have regarding GTA 5. That said, it is possible that this feature might have been dropped to accommodate the game's release on relatively weaker systems like the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

GTA 5 side mission shows a glimpse of detailed hospital interiors designed by Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the first game in the series to feature three playable protagonists, namely Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, with each having a unique set of side missions. One of Trevor Phillips' side quests, Vinewood Souvenirs - Al Di Napoli, takes us through the Pillbox Hill Medical Center and does a great job of showcasing the amount of details Rockstar put in their games.

Chairs for visitors at the reception and the waiting area, signs, vending machines, multiple stretchers, and a plethora of medical equipment, all can be seen inside the building.

Reception area and a gift shop inside the hospital (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Despite the hospital being featured for just a brief moment and being inaccessible outside of it, the developer put in a lot of effort to make it as detailed and realistic as possible.

Since the hospital is broken into during a car chase, players can slow down their vehicle to take a good look inside. Most of the interior is in a dilapidated state, thanks to the events of this Vinewood Souvenirs quest.

Beds for patients and medical equipment (Image via YouTube/GetMoGaming)

Unfortunately, GTA 5 lacks such accessible interiors, which does not help with the immersion. What's interesting is that this is a major step back from its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 4.

That game also featured hospitals with equally detailed interiors, which were accessible at all times. In fact, one of its story missions, Flatline, takes place inside a hospital in Liberty City. Why exactly did Rockstar Games decide to go in the other direction for its sequel is unclear.

A possible explanation could be Grand Theft Auto 5's release on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. While these consoles do host some big games, none are as expansive as GTA 5. Their technology was also quite outdated by 2013 and probably could not accommodate the inclusion of accessible interiors.

Fans are hopeful of Grand Theft Auto 6 fixing this issue and letting them venture inside most of the buildings on the map. Whether this will be possible in that game remains to be seen. GTA 6 facial recognition, however, is another one of the sequel's rumored features.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will feature accessible interiors? Yes No 0 votes