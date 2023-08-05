GTA 5 free download once crashed Epic Games after 'heavy traffic' hit servers

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 will be 10 years old later this year. Rockstar Games released the title in 2013, and is available on multiple platforms today. However, years after its launch, the game caused a bit of a frenzy on well-known digital platforms, Epic Games Launcher and the Epic Games Store. In 2020, Epic Games, the developers of the famed Fortnite Battle Royale, offered Rockstar's 2013 title free of cost for a limited time.

Needless to say, the game's popularity attracted a horde of gamers wanting to claim it from the digital platform, resulting in server crashes and other malfunctions. That said, let's take a closer look at when GTA 5 free download crashed Epic Games due to heavy traffic.

GTA 5 free download crashed Epic Games servers due to heavy traffic in 2020

Epic Games Store @EpicGames Get Grand Theft Auto V free on PC until May 21. Yours to keep forever on the Epic Games Store. #EpicMegaSale

On May 15, 2020, Epic Games started giving away GTA 5 for free on the Epic Games Launcher and Store until May 21, 2020. All that was needed to claim Rockstar Games' popular title was an Epic Games account that could be created free of cost as well.

Back then, people around the globe were forced to stay at home due to Lockdowns imposed in an effort to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Hence, players found themselves with an ample amount of time to invest in gaming.

Grand Theft Auto 5, one of the most successful video games of all time, being offered for free resulted in fans flocking to the Epic Games Store in large numbers, which caused the Epic Games servers to crash. The gaming studio addressed the issue, stating that the problem had arisen due to heavy traffic.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store.



We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We'll provide an update as soon as we can.

The issues, however, were seemingly not just limited to the Epic Games Store and the launcher application. Fortnite and Battle Breakers, two of Epic Games' titles, reportedly experienced similar problems as well.

The server-related complications lasted for hours, but fans eventually got to claim Grand Theft Auto 5's PC version without spending a dime.

Although Epic Games regularly gives away games for free, they had never experienced an event of this magnitude. This is nothing but a testimony to the popularity of Rockstar Games' 2013 release.

While Grand Theft Auto games were previously renowned for their fun gameplay and engaging storylines, Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode, GTA Online, has managed to set new records and receives a GTA Online weekly update every Thursday.

As of this writing, the title has sold over a whopping 180 million units worldwide and is still going strong. That said, most in the gaming community are impatiently awaiting the release of its sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6. The details regarding it are scarce, but an official announcement might finally take place this year.

