5 features seemingly coming to GTA 6 as per leaks and footage

The GTA 6 leaked videos gave the community some much-awaited insight into the upcoming game. Although it was not an official way to introduce the game to its fans, the player base is elated that they know something about it. The videos were leaked in September 2022, but insiders and data miners continue to dig for more information about the upcoming game. This has led to them finding more exciting pieces of information every day.

Although Rockstar Games never explicitly confirmed the details in the leaked videos, the community is certain they will be a part of the upcoming game. This article lists five possible features that may come to GTA 6 after its release.

Note: The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions. This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 upcoming features that were disclosed by GTA 6 leaked videos

1) Modern-day graphics

The first thing fans noticed in the GTA 6 leaked videos is the modern-day graphics. It seems like Rockstar Games is going to implement photorealistic graphics and environment in the upcoming game, which looks far better than Grand Theft Auto 5 in ultra settings. However, it still maintains the “video-game vibe.”

The sky, shadows, darkness, and overall global illumination look surreal and have never been seen before in the franchise. While the leaked videos were from a pre-alpha stage, many GTA 6 fans are excited to see the final render of the game and to explore the new map in high-end graphics settings.

2) Improved ragdoll mechanics

While Grand Theft Auto 5’s ragdoll mechanics took a step backward from GTA 4, the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game seems to be improving on it. The September 2022 leaked videos showed a more advanced and realistic character movement than the current game, which is almost similar to Euphoria Ragdoll Physics.

The NPCs were seen accurately reacting to gunshots and other forces applied to them. Fortunately, the playable characters’ movements are not as sluggish as in Grand Theft Auto 4. The improved ragdoll physics will also introduce better combat mechanics in the upcoming game.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online 2

While GTA Online is one of Rockstar Games longest running and most-profitable video game projects, the studio is preparing for its next iteration with Grand Theft Auto 6. One of the leaked videos showed a multiplayer mode with a 32 players lobby. While the game’s name is yet to be officially revealed, many fans are claiming that it is Grand Theft Auto Online 2.

Although no particulars about the multiplayer variant of the game are currently known (except for that it exists), the leaked videos showed a few new gameplay features that could be there in the final game. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

4) Return of old weapons

Details leaked by Sayan S. about the upcoming game (Image via Imgur)

A former GTA 6 developer from India named Sayan S. (LinkedIn/sayansaha95) revealed that the upcoming game would include several old weapons that were once available in the former games. According to them, Grand Theft Auto 6 will include fire extinguishers and chainsaws which were an integral part of older titles.

The developer “accidentally” leaked the information through their LinkedIn profile which was later removed. However, fans were thrilled to know about the weapons in GTA 6 as it was a very neglected topic in the community.

5) Miami-based map

While fans were already expecting an HD Universe Vice City-based map in GTA 6, the leaked videos also confirmed the same. Rockstar Games is reportedly adding several buildings based on iconic Miami spots in the upcoming game.

Landmarks such as the 1800 Club, Opera Tower, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, Quantum on the Bay Condominium, New Arena Apartments, and many others were seen in the leaked videos that were later confirmed by independent data miners. This makes it almost certain that the upcoming game will take place in a modern-day Vice City.

