Former GTA 6 dev from India accidentally leaks new details about the most anticipated sequel

While leaks about GTA 6 usually come from data miners and insiders, this time, a former developer of Rockstar Games from India “accidentally” leaked several pieces of information about the upcoming game. A Bangalore-based graphics designer named Sayan S. has allegedly leaked some gameplay information while elaborating on their work experience on LinkedIn. The information came to fans’ notice on July 18, 2023, and it quickly went viral in the community.

Although the American gaming studio has yet to confirm or deny Sayan’s claims or his past affiliations, the developer changed their details after the discovery. While some fans are skeptical about the leaks, others say it is just baseless hype.

Ex GTA 6 developer from India leaks in-game details from the upcoming title

Claims made by Sayan S. before the discovery (Image via Imgur)

Sayan S. (LinkedIn/sayansaha95) is a UI/UX developer who claimed to have worked for Rockstar Games India from July 2020 to December 2022. In their work experience, the user mentioned that they contributed to developing the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

According to Sayan, they created more than 500 in-game 2D assets that included over 25 unique brands, interior pro labels for items such as fire extinguishers, chainsaws, electric boards, boat motors, car engines, signage, billboards, hoardings, neon letterings, in-game web UI design, forms, documents, and many other things for GTA 6.

The work experience also stated that the developer had worked on other Rockstar Games titles such as GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced version.

Their claims piqued the interest of Grand Theft Auto 6 fans as it has several new information, such as the inclusion of fire extinguishers, chainsaws, and many other things which are not there in the current game.

Sayan’s new profile details after the discovery (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, Sayan S. has now changed their profile details and removed all direct prospects related to GTA 6. The developer now claims to have worked for the Grand Theft Auto franchise without specifying any title.

However, eagle-eyed fans are still skeptical about the details they provided. Readers are advised to follow Rockstar Games’ official newswires for any confirmed information about the upcoming game.

Poll : Are you excited to see these features in GTA 6? Yes No 1 votes