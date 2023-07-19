GTA 6 budget might touch $2,000,000,000 as per leaks, making it the most expensive entertainment product of all time

While rumors surrounding GTA 6 intrigue the player base, more leaked information is going viral in the gaming community, with claims the upcoming game’s budget will touch two billion dollars. While the report of Rockstar Games spending billions of dollars was out a few weeks ago, the new rumor includes a conversation with the alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 leaker, compelling the community to believe it is true.

Neither the American gaming studio nor Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, has confirmed or denied the claims, making the leak even more mysterious. However, many remain skeptical, as two billion dollars is a staggeringly large sum to develop a video game.

Alleged GTA 6 leaker discloses Rockstar Games’ budget for the upcoming game

vx-underground's tweet about the leaker (Image via Twitter/@vxunderground)

On September 24, 2022, four days after the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, vx-underground (Twitter/@vxunderground), a popular tech-related profile, shared four screenshots of a conversation between the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaker and a group of ransomware Threat Actors.

The alleged hacker claimed that he had access to giant organizations such as Kone, Bank of Brazil, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games, and DoorDash. According to one of the screenshots, the leaker stated the following:

“...GTA 6 has been in development since 2014 with over $2b spent on it so far.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 leaker disclosing the game’s budget (Image via Twitter/@vxunderground)

It should be noted that the conversation took place on September 17, 2022, and if the claims are true, the GTA 6 budget has most likely crossed $2 billion in expenditure so far. This makes the upcoming game the most expensive entertainment product of all time.

The leaker also stated he had access to Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6’s source code and was willing to sell it.

Grand Theft Auto 6 leaker offered to sell Rockstar Games’ source codes (Image via Twitter/@vxunderground)

The upcoming title is anticipated to be one of the most ambitious projects of Rockstar Games, as the gaming community eagerly awaits what the studio has to offer. However, the GTA 6 budget leak has shocked the community, with many expecting the game's retail price to be around $150.

Readers are advised to refer to Rockstar Games’ official sources for official information.

