GTA 5 is getting a brand new update soon, according to Rockstar insider

GTA 5 is rumored to receive a brand new update on PC soon. According to Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a popular insider and dataminer, Rockstar Games is all set to release a new title update for the decade-old title. Although the gaming studio is yet to officially comment on the rumors, the dataminer stated that the upcoming update would be related to security and bug fixes.

While Tez2 did not specify which version of the Grand Theft Auto title would receive the update, the community anticipates that it will primarily focus on the multiplayer version. This is because Rockstar Games previously stated that the campaign mode is a complete game that requires no further changes.

Insider discloses Rockstar Games’ plans to update GTA 5 on PC

Suggesting a patch, aka part B, in the making. #GTAV QALive branch has been updated on SteamDB. Expect a title update focused on security and bug fixes soon.Build ID of #GTAOnline San Andreas Mercenaries update was "1.0.2944.0_A".Suggesting a patch, aka part B, in the making.

On July 17, 2023, Tez2 shared a tweet leaking details about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 5 update for PC. According to them, Rockstar Games updated the QALive branch of GTA 5 on SteamDB. Tez2 also shared a screenshot of the Steam database where recent changes dating to July 17, 2023, can be seen.

They also stated that the build number for Grand Theft Auto Online may change with the upcoming update. The most recent San Andreas Mercenaries DLC changed the build number to 1.0.2944.0_A. According to Tez2, the next update may have the same build number as the previous one, with B replacing A at the end.

One user named Salvo88 (Twitter/@Salv0_88) enquired about a rumored content-related update in GTA Online in September this year.

So by this point can we expect another update in September regarding new content?

In response, the insider said that the upcoming update is a simple patch related to security and bug fixes in the game.

After the Summer 2023 DLC update, various glitches and issues, such as GTA Online money glitches, PC chat problems, and many others appeared in the multiplayer title. The community is expecting Rockstar to fix these game-breaking problems in the next update.

Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC is available via three different stores: Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam, and Epic Games. Although Tez2 only mentioned the Steam update, other versions are expected to receive the update as well. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are also anticipating an official announcement of the next title with the upcoming update.

