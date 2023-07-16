GTA Online money glitch helps players become millionaire in 48 hours

A Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online money glitch allows players to become millionaires in 48 hours. While executing it on the PlayStation 4 is the easiest, players on other platforms can also try it. They must also have the necessary funds to purchase the Imponte Deluxo, which costs $5,750,000; this is crucial for making this glitch work.

Although businesses, missions, and heists are the most common ways to earn money in the game, glitches drastically reduce the time taken to make millions.

Players can make around 84 million dollars in 48 hours using a GTA Online money glitch

YouTuber Money Mitch uploaded a video explaining a GTA Online glitch that allows players to get the Imponte Deluxo for free. The car is available on Warstock Cache and Carry and costs $5,750,000 with a resale value of $3,450,000.

Therefore, players can make over three million dollars each time they get the car for free and resell it. According to Money Mitch's video, you can make around 84 million dollars in just 48 hours through this GTA Online money glitch.

To do this, you must load into Grand Theft Auto 5's offline/story mode and head to the Online tab in its Pause Menu. Here, scroll down and select the Choose Character option.

Now, create a brand new character and copy the rank of your primary character to the new one when the game asks. This will allow both new and primary characters to have shared Maze Bank accounts and allot a new garage for free, which will come into use later.

Copy your primary character's rank to the new one (Image via YouTube/Money Mitch)

Upon entering a lobby with the new character, log on to Warstock Cache and Carry, look for the Imponte Deluxo, and open its page. PlayStation 4 users must now press the PS button to enter the console's main menu and find the "Connect to the Internet" toggle option.

It is located in the Network tab of the Settings menu. Highlight the aforementioned option and double-tap the PS button to switch to Deluxo's page in GTA Online.

Click "Buy It Now, " instantly double-tap the PS button, and disconnect the internet. This must be done quickly to ensure Deluxo's cost isn't deducted from your Maze Bank account.

PS4 users must disconnect and reconnect the internet here (Image via YouTube/Money Mitch)

Now, reconnect the internet and head back into the game, which will display an error message before switching to offline mode. Upon returning to the online mode, you will notice that the Imponte Deluxo has been delivered without costing a dime to the free garage allotted before.

You can repeat the same steps to get multiple Imponte Deluxos and resell them to make millions. However, there is a daily vehicle sell limit that must be remembered. Also, keep the garage's capacity in mind.

While the video explains this process for PlayStation 4, players on other platforms might also be able to implement this glitch.

Interestingly, GTA Online Armored Trucks, a quick way of making decent cash, have finally returned in the latest weekly update. These things keep players engaged as they wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games hasn't revealed anything about the sequel yet, but its gameplay footage was leaked in September 2022 by a GTA 6 hacker.

