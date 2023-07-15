GTA 5 Timed Out Joining Session error: How to fix the online issue in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has been out for nearly a decade, but the game still has its fair share of issues. One of them is a Timed Out Joining Session or Timed Out Locating Session error. This prevents players from joining an online lobby, essentially blocking them from the multiplayer mode. Fortunately, there are some workarounds for this problem that can be executed very easily.

Additionally, Rockstar Games has provided a few troubleshooting methods to get past this issue. Here is how to fix GTA 5 Online Timed Out Joining Session error in 2023.

GTA 5 guide: How to fix the Timed Out Joining Session online issue in 2023

The easiest fix for the Timed Out Joining Session GTA Online issue in 2023 is by first entering a private lobby and then proceeding to a public session.

Joining a private lobby is usually much faster and seldom poses any obstacles. Those facing the Timed Out Joining Session error must first enter the game's offline/story mode and then access its Pause Menu.

Now, go to the Online tab, select Play GTA Online, and then click on the Invite Only Session option. This will put you in a private lobby where you must wait around for a few minutes and then enter the Pause Menu.

Head to the Online tab again and click the Find New Session option. This should spawn you in a public lobby, bypassing the Timed Out Joining Session error.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games has now made it possible to complete all types of missions, DLC or business, in Invite Only sessions. Therefore, those unable to join public lobbies can continue playing in private ones.

However, if you want to play with other players or are unable to join even an Invite Only session, you should first check if your internet connection is working properly. You can also surf the internet to see if the Grand Theft Auto Online servers are down.

Examining your internet speed is also recommended. According to Rockstar, a download speed of at least 7.5 Mbps and a minimum upload speed of 0.5 Mbps is a must for playing the online mode.

Additionally, the developer states that these network ports must be open for the game to run as intended:

Port 6672 (UDP)

Port 61455 (UDP)

Port 61457 (UDP)

Port 61456 (UDP)

Port 61458 (UDP)

Those comfortable tinkering with their network settings can also try changing their Domain Name Servers (DNS). Here are the instructions provided by Rockstar Games:

Fresh content and bonus rewards that arrive with every GTA Online weekly update keep the game's gigantic player base engaged, but these updates can also introduce some frustrating problems every now and then.

While it is possible that the aforementioned fixes might not work for everyone, they can help mitigate problems to a great extent. As for the next game in the series, reliable insiders suggest that an official Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement could finally happen this year.

