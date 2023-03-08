Fix for GTA Online Xbox Series X/S input issues reportedly in works by Rockstar Games

According to a report by Liam from RStarUniverse, Rockstar Games is supposedly working to fix a no-input bug for GTA Online's Xbox Series X/S port. This issue can frustrate players since it is a live multiplayer where inaction can lead to them getting Wasted.

Not all players run into this issue, so some might be unaware of it. Nonetheless, the current rumors point to Rockstar Games working on a solution to this predicament. No known release date for such a patch exists at the moment.

Rockstar Games supposedly working on fix for GTA Online's no input bug on Xbox Series X/S

Liam @billsyliamgta Trusted sources within Rockstar have confirmed to me they're aware and working on a fix for the no input bug on Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online - I have no idea when it will be rolled out. Trusted sources within Rockstar have confirmed to me they're aware and working on a fix for the no input bug on Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online - I have no idea when it will be rolled out. https://t.co/4Iy3a00pIs

It is worth noting that the issue tied to buggy input is not new to GTA Online. This issue has affected some Xbox Series X/S players in the last few months. A player's controller might work fine for a few minutes before it stops registering commands for GTA Online.

Some have reported that they can still access the home menu when this occurs, meaning their controllers technically work fine while the issue persists. The input bug has not been a major problem for GTA Online players on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, or Xbox One ports.

Microsoft's solution to issue on Xbox Series X/S

Some players might wish to try a potential fix for this problem (Image via Microsoft)

Microsoft has a webpage full of answers related to this issue. The "Some or all of the buttons on my controller don't work as expected" section of the troubleshooting page is another category worth viewing. It is viewed as "I'm only seeing this behavior in ONE game or app."

That might be relevant for players who experience this with GTA Online. Here is Microsoft's solution from their troubleshooting webpage:

"If you're seeing unexpected controller behavior in one game only, check your game settings to make sure controller configuration or calibration settings aren't causing the issue. You should also close and restart the game or app in question. If this doesn't solve the issue, your controller needs to be replaced."

Other possible fixes include the following:

Updating the controller

Restoring the controller's current mapping to its default settings

Cleaning the controller

If the above report about Rockstar Games working on a patch is accurate, then the above steps might not be necessary for some players. One can also try to restart their controller or game to see if the problem persists.

There is currently no timetable for a potential update to fix the issue.

Poll : Do you play GTA Online on multiple platforms? Yes No 0 votes