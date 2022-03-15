GTA Online character transfer to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know

GTA 5 and its standalone Online counterpart for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are currently being rolled out globally. Players can transfer their Story Mode save data and online characters from PS4 and Xbox One to the next-generation consoles.

However, before doing so, players must be aware of some of the transfer system's limitations. This article covers everything there is to know about data transfer, including the requirements, how to do it, and more.

All the necessary details about character transfer in GTA Online Expanded & Enhanced

How to transfer a character

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform. For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform.

For players who buy/redeem GTA Online on the PS5/Xbox Series X|S, their characters will automatically be transferred to the new game when loading up. Rockstar has also clarified that GTA$ purchased with Shark Cards will only be transferrable between platforms by the same manufacturer.

This means that PS4 players will be able to transfer their purchased money only to PS5 while Xbox One players can do so only to Xbox Series X/S. Any GTA$ accumulated by the character during the course of the game's playthrough will be transferred over irrespective of the platform.

Things to be aware of

Gtamen @Gtamen I can transfer my XB1 character that was transferred from PS3 to XB1.



I can't transfer my PS4 character to was transferred from X360 to PS4 (and once from PS4 to PC, but they're seperate).



This character is rank 1189. Why? Why?! WHY?!?! I can transfer my XB1 character that was transferred from PS3 to XB1. I can't transfer my PS4 character to was transferred from X360 to PS4 (and once from PS4 to PC, but they're seperate). This character is rank 1189. Why? Why?! WHY?!?!

There are some drawbacks and restrictions to the data transfer that every player should be aware of before buying this new edition. The character data from the PS4/Xbox One will be deleted when transferring a character to the PS5/Xbox Series X|S. This means that any decision to transfer data across consoles will be final and there will be no going back.

This has undoubtedly left many players angry at Rockstar. Another such drawback that has players fuming is the inability to transfer data from PC, even for those who used to play the game in consoles. Any user that switched from console to PC a few years back will be unable to switch from PS4/Xbox One to PS5/Xbox Series X|S.

Players who made use of any exploits or glitches to earn money might also have their career wiped if they attempt to transfer their data.

Community reaction

SydeHavok @TheRealSyde_ @TezFunz2 this is absolute fucking bullshit, now they're making me decide if I want to play the next gen experience or continue playing with my friends that still have PS4. @TezFunz2 this is absolute fucking bullshit, now they're making me decide if I want to play the next gen experience or continue playing with my friends that still have PS4.

As expected, fans have been quite upset with this restrictive decision. To begin with, it makes no sense to not allow PC players to migrate. PC players who also own a next-gen console (PS5/Xbox Series X|S) will not want to buy the new game as a result of this.

This also severely restricts the playerbase, as PS5/Xbox Series X|S players will no longer be able to play with PS4/Xbox One players. In addition, several users have reported losing all their in-game money upon transferring. This could be due to glitches, or as a result of having used an exploit.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul