PS5 DualSense vs Xbox Gamepad: Which is the better controller for a gaming PC

Sony and Microsoft own the two biggest console franchises ever, and both the company's controllers are some of the best to play games with because of their ergonomics, durability, and amazing features. Both the PlayStation DualSense and Xbox Gamepad are incredible and can exponentially improve one's gaming experience.

One of the best advantages of PC gaming is the ability to use whichever gamepad you want. Although Windows does not support all gamepads natively, there are many trusted third-party softwares that add compatibility for any controller in-game. This article will discuss which of the two is best for PC gamers.

Both controllers have a ton of features and native compatibility with PC

It has been nearly two years since the release of the latest generation of consoles, and with them came a new generation of controllers as well, which was a huge bonus for PC gamers. Both the companies have made quality improvements over the previous generation, with better designs that not only have immersive features but also feel more premium.

Price

Both the devices are moderately priced by the companies. The PS5 DualSense costs $69.99 whereas the Xbox Gamepad costs $59.99. The pro version of the Xbox Gamepad, the Elite Series 2, costs a staggering $179.99 and offers significant customization and features. However, both devices are heavily discounted from time to time.

Compatibility

The Xbox Gamepad is plug-and-play on PCs and does not require any setup. Most games on PC also have in-built compatibility with the Xbox controller and the ability to remap buttons.

It also works wirelessly via Bluetooth, which also does not require any setup other than the initial connection. Since it has native compatibility, a good number of buttons can be remapped using the Xbox Accessories app.

Although the PS5 DualSense is compatible with PCs, it does not have full compatibility. Some features are missing, such as the adaptive triggers and the controller's audio jack. However, this is being worked on, and more games are adding support for these features.

Steam has support for DualSense, but some non-Steam games will detect this controller as an Xbox Gamepad, which will limit the use of its unique features. It can also be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Design

The Xbox Gamepad has a straightforward design that has been approved by many. It fits snuggly in most hands and its analog sticks are designed to reach thumbs effortlessly.

It has added grip on the sides and the rear, and the D-pad has received an upgrade, similar to the Xbox Elite Series 2. The buttons feel tactile and have great durability, making the controller a perfect long-term investment.

DualSense has an improved design over the DualShock 4 with a bigger touchpad, an embedded light strip, and a white color scheme. However, a new black version is now available.

It also has a grippy surface with many small icons of the 'X', circle, square, and triangle buttons all over the controller to add to the design. The only downside of DualSense is that it has mediocre battery life.

Features

DualSense takes the win in terms of features, but the worst part is that the best features are not supported on the PC wirelessly. However, when using it via a USB-C cable, most features work as intended.

Adaptive triggers, immersive haptic feedback, an in-built speaker, an in-built microphone, an intuitive touchpad, and RGB lighting are all unique features that are not found in other gamepads.

The Xbox Gamepad does not have many unique features, but the ones that it does, it executes them perfectly, such as the D-pad, share button, audio jack, and more. The Xbox controller can decrease input lag through a new Dynamic Latency Input technology used by the company.

Verdict

For modern features, the PS5 DualSense is the best option, but for versatility and battery life, nothing is better than the Xbox Gamepad. However, it all comes down to preference and there is no clear winner here.

