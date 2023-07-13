GTA
GTA Online weekly update for July 13-19, 2023, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jul 13, 2023 09:44 GMT
A brief report on the new GTA Online weekly update released today for the week July 13-19, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games has released a new GTA Online weekly update today, offering several bonuses and vehicles to collect all week. Armored vehicles return to Los Santos as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed, giving double the money throughout July 19, 2023. Players who like racing can participate in Running Back and Tiny Races and earn up to 3x cash and RP for the next seven days.

Many exciting vehicles are also available to collect at car showrooms, along with enticing discounts on select rides. There’s plenty to do in Los Santos this week. This article shares everything GTA Online players must know about the latest weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update event begins today (July 13 to July 19, 2023)

[July 13 - 20]Armoured Trucks are backCooldown: 20 minutesAvailability: 10 minutesDuration: 15 minutesCash Reward: $50,0003x GTA$ & RP- Tiny Racers Adv Mode2x GTA$ & RP- Armoured Trucks- Running Back Adv ModeIssi Classic & Special Vehicle Races are back#GTAOnline https://t.co/vheFNaXGLH

Returning feature:

  • Armored Trucks
  • Issi Classic Races
  • Special Vehicle Races

3x Cash and RP

  • Tiny Racers Adversary Mode

2x Cash and RP

  • Running Back Adversary Mode
  • Armored Trucks’ Robbery

Players should note that the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Bonus Event has officially ended with the latest update.

Fresh stock of showroom cars available this week (July 13 to July 19)

Podium: SavestraPrize Ride: Seven-70 (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 2 days in row)Luxury Autos: Swinger, TaipanSimeon Showroom: Akuma, Hakuchou, Riata, Cliffhanger, Imorgon#GTAOnline https://t.co/39haRr3SPy

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

  • Western Cliffhanger
  • Shitzu Hakuchou
  • Överflöd Imorgon
  • Dinka Akuma
  • Vapid Riata

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Ocelot Swinger
  • Cheval Taipan

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

  • Annis Savestra

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Dewbauchee Seven-70

HSW Premium Test Ride (for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users only)

  • HSW Grotti Turismo Classic

Test Track Vehicles this week

  • Coil Brawler
  • Übermacht Revolter
  • Invetero Coquette Blackfin

Time Trials for the week:

  • RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats
  • Time Trial – Maze Bank Arena
  • HSW Time Trial – Ron Alternates

GTA Online Podium car, the Annis Savestra, is a two-seater civilian sports classics car based on the real-life Series II-III Mazda Savanna.

Complete list of weekly discounts to claim this week (July 13 to July 19)

40% Off- Swinger ($545,400)- Imorgon ($1,299,000)30% Off- Avenger Stealth Module ($245,000)- Avenger Missile Lock-on Jammer ($245,000)- Taipan ($1,386,000)- Deity ($1,291,500 - $968,625)- Tula ($2,870,000 - $2,152,500)20% Off- Streamer216 ($1,790,400)#GTAOnline https://t.co/hswrvJRtz1

40% off

  • Överflöd Imorgon - $1,299,000
  • Ocelot Swinger - $545,400

30% off

  • Mammoth Tula - $2,870,000 - $2,152,500
  • Avenger Lock-on Jammer - $245,000
  • Avenger Stealth Module - $245,000
  • Enus Deity - $1,291,500 - $968,625
  • Cheval Taipan - $1,386,000

20% off

  • Mammoth Streamer216 - $1,790,400

Gun Van items on 10% discount this week:

  • Up-n-Atomizer
  • Tactical SMG
  • Musket
  • Grenade
  • Pool Cue
  • Widowmaker
  • Firework Launcher
  • Proximity Mine
  • Armor
  • Unholy Hellbringer
  • Minigun
  • Service Carbine

Rockstar has also fixed the “Off The Radar” glitch with a recent background update, allowing players to finish the GTA Online Project Overthrow mission without any hindrances.

