GTA Online weekly update for July 13-19, 2023, released

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA Online weekly update today, offering several bonuses and vehicles to collect all week. Armored vehicles return to Los Santos as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed, giving double the money throughout July 19, 2023. Players who like racing can participate in Running Back and Tiny Races and earn up to 3x cash and RP for the next seven days.
Many exciting vehicles are also available to collect at car showrooms, along with enticing discounts on select rides. There’s plenty to do in Los Santos this week. This article shares everything GTA Online players must know about the latest weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update event begins today (July 13 to July 19, 2023)
Returning feature:
- Armored Trucks
- Issi Classic Races
- Special Vehicle Races
3x Cash and RP
- Tiny Racers Adversary Mode
2x Cash and RP
- Running Back Adversary Mode
- Armored Trucks’ Robbery
Players should note that the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Bonus Event has officially ended with the latest update.
Fresh stock of showroom cars available this week (July 13 to July 19)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Western Cliffhanger
- Shitzu Hakuchou
- Överflöd Imorgon
- Dinka Akuma
- Vapid Riata
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Ocelot Swinger
- Cheval Taipan
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Annis Savestra
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Dewbauchee Seven-70
HSW Premium Test Ride (for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users only)
- HSW Grotti Turismo Classic
Test Track Vehicles this week
- Coil Brawler
- Übermacht Revolter
- Invetero Coquette Blackfin
Time Trials for the week:
- RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats
- Time Trial – Maze Bank Arena
- HSW Time Trial – Ron Alternates
GTA Online Podium car, the Annis Savestra, is a two-seater civilian sports classics car based on the real-life Series II-III Mazda Savanna.
Complete list of weekly discounts to claim this week (July 13 to July 19)
40% off
- Överflöd Imorgon - $1,299,000
- Ocelot Swinger - $545,400
30% off
- Mammoth Tula - $2,870,000 - $2,152,500
- Avenger Lock-on Jammer - $245,000
- Avenger Stealth Module - $245,000
- Enus Deity - $1,291,500 - $968,625
- Cheval Taipan - $1,386,000
20% off
- Mammoth Streamer216 - $1,790,400
Gun Van items on 10% discount this week:
- Up-n-Atomizer
- Tactical SMG
- Musket
- Grenade
- Pool Cue
- Widowmaker
- Firework Launcher
- Proximity Mine
- Grenade
- Armor
- Unholy Hellbringer
- Minigun
- Service Carbine
Rockstar has also fixed the “Off The Radar” glitch with a recent background update, allowing players to finish the GTA Online Project Overthrow mission without any hindrances.
