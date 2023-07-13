GTA Online weekly update for July 13-19, 2023, released

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA Online weekly update today, offering several bonuses and vehicles to collect all week. Armored vehicles return to Los Santos as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed, giving double the money throughout July 19, 2023. Players who like racing can participate in Running Back and Tiny Races and earn up to 3x cash and RP for the next seven days.

Many exciting vehicles are also available to collect at car showrooms, along with enticing discounts on select rides. There’s plenty to do in Los Santos this week. This article shares everything GTA Online players must know about the latest weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update event begins today (July 13 to July 19, 2023)

Armoured Trucks are back



Cooldown: 20 minutes

Availability: 10 minutes

Duration: 15 minutes

Cash Reward: $50,000



3x GTA$ & RP

- Tiny Racers Adv Mode



2x GTA$ & RP

- Armoured Trucks

- Running Back Adv Mode



Issi Classic & Special Vehicle Races are back

Returning feature:

Armored Trucks

Issi Classic Races

Special Vehicle Races

3x Cash and RP

Tiny Racers Adversary Mode

2x Cash and RP

Running Back Adversary Mode

Armored Trucks’ Robbery

Players should note that the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Bonus Event has officially ended with the latest update.

Fresh stock of showroom cars available this week (July 13 to July 19)

Prize Ride: Seven-70 (Top 1 in Pursuit Races, 2 days in row)

Luxury Autos: Swinger, Taipan

Simeon Showroom: Akuma, Hakuchou, Riata, Cliffhanger, Imorgon

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Western Cliffhanger

Shitzu Hakuchou

Överflöd Imorgon

Dinka Akuma

Vapid Riata

Luxury Autos Showroom

Ocelot Swinger

Cheval Taipan

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Annis Savestra

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Dewbauchee Seven-70

HSW Premium Test Ride (for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X users only)

HSW Grotti Turismo Classic

Test Track Vehicles this week

Coil Brawler

Übermacht Revolter

Invetero Coquette Blackfin

Time Trials for the week:

RC Time Trial – Cypress Flats

Time Trial – Maze Bank Arena

HSW Time Trial – Ron Alternates

GTA Online Podium car, the Annis Savestra, is a two-seater civilian sports classics car based on the real-life Series II-III Mazda Savanna.

Complete list of weekly discounts to claim this week (July 13 to July 19)

- Swinger ($545,400)

- Imorgon ($1,299,000)



30% Off

- Avenger Stealth Module ($245,000)

- Avenger Missile Lock-on Jammer ($245,000)

- Taipan ($1,386,000)

- Deity ($1,291,500 - $968,625)

- Tula ($2,870,000 - $2,152,500)



20% Off

- Streamer216 ($1,790,400)

40% off

Överflöd Imorgon - $1,299,000

Ocelot Swinger - $545,400

30% off

Mammoth Tula - $2,870,000 - $2,152,500

Avenger Lock-on Jammer - $245,000

Avenger Stealth Module - $245,000

Enus Deity - $1,291,500 - $968,625

Cheval Taipan - $1,386,000

20% off

Mammoth Streamer216 - $1,790,400

Gun Van items on 10% discount this week:

Up-n-Atomizer

Tactical SMG

Musket

Grenade

Pool Cue

Widowmaker

Firework Launcher

Proximity Mine

Grenade

Armor

Unholy Hellbringer

Minigun

Service Carbine

Rockstar has also fixed the “Off The Radar” glitch with a recent background update, allowing players to finish the GTA Online Project Overthrow mission without any hindrances.

