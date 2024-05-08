First GTA 6 screenshots seem imminent as Rockstar reportedly updated their API

It looks like fans won’t have to wait for long to see the first GTA 6 screenshots, according to a recent report. As per the report by @GameRollGTA on May 8, 2024, Rockstar Games has updated its API with numerous mentions of Grand Theft Auto 6. The data was first found by @when_vi, creating a buzz among the fanbase ahead of the big Summer Update for Grand Theft Auto Online.

GTA 6 screenshots possibly coming this month according to the recent findings

As can be seen above, @GameRollGTA shared a screenshot of the data dug up by @when_vi, which shows some changes made to the Rockstar Games website related to GTA 6 screenshots. Here are all of the URLs found in their updated API:

All this indicates that Rockstar Games now has placeholders for possible GTA 6 screenshots and cover art, and fans can expect them to officially release all soon. Players should keep in mind that there’s no particular time frame for when Rockstar will release the content; however, it should be sooner than previously anticipated.

Apart from GTA 6 screenshots, interesting details have been reported about the game

On May 5, 2024, popular YouTuber LegacyKillaHD posted a video on their YouTube channel in which they shared some intriguing GTA 6 details. It included information about Lucia and Jason’s actors, open-world features, and much more. Here’s a quick rundown of important things to note from their report:

Lucia’s actress likely to be Manni L. Perez

Jason’s actor likely to be Dylan Rourke

The game’s story is likely to be shorter than that of Red Dead Redemption 2

Limited weapon carry feature likely to return from Red Dead Redemption 2

Basketball and football are likely to be featured

The opening sequence of the story mode is reportedly reshot

Rockstar has reportedly changed the names and personalities of various side characters after the 2022 leak incident

Some Rockstar devs are reportedly happy after Dan Houser’s exit

There’s no rush to release the game, and the release date could be set for fall 2025

All of this information should be taken with a grain of salt, as nothing is confirmed. Rockstar is expected to release official information about the game very soon, possibly along with the inevitable GTA 6 screenshots.

