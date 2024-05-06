10 things that seemingly confirm Dylan Rourke to be GTA 6's Jason

GTA 6's Jason remains a mystery with only a few leaks and speculations about the character floating online. However, many fans are confident that Dylan Rourke is playing Jason in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. There are various reasons behind these claims and some hold a lot of weight. This includes the actor's resume and his voice.

This article explores 10 reasons that seemingly confirm Dylan Rourke to be playing GTA 6's Jason.

10 things that prove Dylan Rourke might be GTA 6's Jason

1) His voice

Jason and Dylan's voices sound similar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans have sampled and compared both Dylan Rourke's and GTA 6's Jason's voices and concluded that they both sound very similar. CSSoftware, a Discord member, did a Forensic voice comparison for the actor and the voices were shockingly similar.

2) Mo-Cap in his resume

Dylan has put Mo-Cap artist in his resume (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dylan Rourke has added a Professional Mo-Cap artist tag to his resume which doesn't align with any of his previous works. He has yet to appear on the big screen in a motion-captured role, leading GTA fans to believe that he could be playing Jason. This is mainly because Rockstar Games not only uses voices but also motion captures actors for the role.

3) Getting congratulated by his agency

Dylan's agency congratulated him for getting a role in a video game (Image via GTA Vi Discord Server || u/Sk8d3r/Reddit)

Back in 2019, Dylan Rourke's agency congratulated him on Instagram for securing a role in a video game. According to popular theories, this was the time frame when both GTA 6's Jason and Lucia were cast and hence, Dylan could be the male protagonist in the upcoming title.

4) Physical appearance

Both Dylan Rourke and GTA 6's Jason appear tall and muscular. According to official data, Dylan is 6'2" (187 cm) tall, which is similar to Jason's height based on leaks and speculation. Motion capture allows the developer to match the physical appearance of the real-life actor and assimilate it into the game.

5) Similar facial features

Both Jason and Dylan have similar facial features (Image via Rockstar Games)

Aside from the physical build, both GTA 6's Jason and Dylan Rourke share various similar facial features. Both have blue eyes and a similar facial structure. This has led fans to believe that Dylan might be the face behind Jason in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.

6) He made his videos private

Dylan made his videos private on Vimeo (Image via YouTube/KrisBN)

After popular YouTuber LegacyKilla released a video discussing GTA 6 and the actors playing prominent roles in the game, Dylan Rourkee made his demo and other videos private on Vimeo, a video-sharing platform used by millions worldwide. Fans have taken this as a sign of his playing Jason in the upcoming GTA title.

7) Lucia's actress followed him on social media

Another big sign that Dylan Rourkee might be GTA 6's Jason is that Lucia's voice actress Manni L. Perez used to follow him on social media. This is generally a sign of actors working together on a project and hence, seemingly confirms his role in GTA 6.

8) Lucia's actress unfollowed him after the first GTA 6 trailer

Lucia actress unfollowed Dylan (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, Manni L. Perez, who is rumored to be GTA 6's Lucia actress, unfollowed Dylan Rourke after Rockstar Games released the first GTA 6 trailer. This is worth noting since the studio encourages actors to do this to not leak any information beforehand. Her doing so upon the trailer's release could be a sign of them working together on the Grand Theft Auto project.

9) He is a seemingly unknown actor

Dylan is known for his small roles (Image via Dylan Rourke/IMDb)

Looking back, Rockstar Games has a history of picking relatively unknown actors to play the protagonist in its games. Hence, it won't be too surprising if Dylan Rourke ends up being GTA 6's Jason. He has only played small roles in indie movies and TV shows, making him one of the best options for the role of Jason.

10) His recent role

Dylan's most recent role (Image via YouTube/KrisBN)

As mentioned, Dylan has only played small roles in the past and is a part of an indie movie called Bury the Bride. Here, he plays the role of a redneck and sounds very much like GTA 6's Jason. This is another reason fans believe he could be the male protagonist in the upcoming GTA title.

FAQs about GTA 6

When is GTA 6 coming out?

Rockstar Games plans to roll out GTA 6 in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. There are no announcements for the PC release.

Has Rockstar confirmed the protagonist actors?

No, Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the actors playing the protagonists in GTA 6 and everything else is simply rumor or speculation.

