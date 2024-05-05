Sky Sports recreates GTA 6 trailer for Miami F1 week

Race week six of the Formula 1 2024 season is currently taking place in Miami, which also happens to be GTA 6's rumored location. Hoping on the hype train the upcoming game's trailer has garnered, Sky Sports F1 (X/@SkySportsF1) created an F1 introduction trailer ahead of the race on Sunday, inspired by the Grand Theft Auto 6 video.

While the official video is geo-locked for some reason, popular Rockstar Games insider Ben (X/@videotechuk_) re-uploaded it in their profile.

Sky Sports recreates an F1 video inspired by the GTA 6 trailer

On May 5, 2024, Ben shared the above GTA 6 trailer recreation video by Sky Sports F1. It used the song “Love Is a Long Road” by Tom Petty, which became iconic and synonymous with Grand Theft Auto 6 after the first trailer.

The popular sports channel also used a few designs that were directly inspired by Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6 artwork. The following are some screenshots from the video:

Sky Sports F1 recreates the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in F1 style (1/3). (Image via X/@SkySportsF1)

Sky Sports F1 recreates the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in F1 style (2/3). (Image via X/@SkySportsF1)

Sky Sports F1 recreates the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in F1 style (3/3). (Image via X/@SkySportsF1)

The 51-second-long video showed many Formula 1 racer and popular artists, such as DJ Khaled, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and more. Some details from the first GTA 6 trailer were also recreated using real-life footage. They include the Everglades hoverboat ride, Lucia and Jason Drifting, jet skiing at the ocean, and others.

Grand Theft Auto fans were excited to see the recreated trailer. Here are some of the comments on the video.

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans reacting to the Sky Sports F1 trailer. (Images via X)

FAQ

When will the GTA 6 trailer 2 be released?

As of now, there is no official data on when Rockstar Games will release the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2. However, the community is eagerly expecting a new release during the Summer of 2024.

