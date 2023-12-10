GTA 6's attention to detail is unmatched, the trailer has left fans mesmerized

It’s been six days since Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer, and fans are still not over it. The community has been actively scrutinizing each frame of the video to gather more details about the game. Some fans are also mesmerized by the attention to detail Rockstar put in a 1:30-minute trailer video. Many have pointed out various frames and clips that show how detailed the open world is.

The first trailer has already given fans many things to inspect. They are also expecting no less than an immersive open-world from GTA 6.

Fans point out various attention to details in the GTA 6 trailer

Rockstar Games is historically known for making its video games as immersive as possible. The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer also showed the same pattern, and it left fans astonished. An X (formerly Twitter) account named @GTASixInfo shared a clip where an NPC can be seen spraying sunscreen on another NPC's body.

Interestingly, these characters were in the background of the particular clip. Fans are amazed that Rockstar Games put exclusive details even on the background characters that most viewers can easily overlook.

Another user named @jericho681 shared a clip from the same scene where an NPC can be seen tossing a drink container to another NPC. This kind of NPC behavior was not seen in any of the GTA series games before. Synchronizing two characters to react naturally is a difficult job, and yet Rockstar decided to do so for random NPCs.

A user named @_Dyllie_ pointed out the dust particles that moved after Lucia, the new GTA 6 protagonist, kicked open the door of a convenience store. The particles move naturally as if they were natural dust and not in-game objects.

New building interior effects in Grand Theft Auto 6. (Image via X)

They also mentioned the parallax interior effect that Rockstar Games used in the buildings. Grand Theft Auto 5 was criticized for making most buildings look dull due to the lack of interiors. However, the studio seems to address it in the upcoming game.

Gaming Detective’s post about the highly detailed store interior from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. (Image via X)

Popular data miner Gaming Detective (X/@that1detectiv3) pointed out the details the developer used for a convenience store’s interior. They said the items, such as soda bottles, chip bags, liquor bottles, etc., look very lifelike.

GTA 6 is expected to take a huge leap in terms of graphics, attention to detail, and gameplay. The first official trailer has already wowed the gaming community and became one of the most-watched videos on YouTube, breaking multiple records. Hardcore fans are eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to release the final game as soon as possible.

