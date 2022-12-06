Full list of GTA series games in release order

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series is one of the longest-running video game franchises in the entertainment industry, with over 15 games available on various gaming platforms. It was launched by DMA Design, now known as Rockstar Games, in the late 1990s, and its upcoming title is one of the most anticipated games of the time.

While streamlined titles are the most popular among fans, many players are unaware of other games that have been discontinued or are only available on distinct platforms. Although game developers ported their successful titles to various platforms, including mobile devices, some were overlooked.

For players' convenience, this article lists all the Grand Theft Auto games and their release dates in chronological order.

Note: Details collected from Wikipedia and the GTA Fandom website

List of all GTA series games and their release dates

2D Universe

1) Grand Theft Auto 1 (1997)

Release Date: November 28, 1997

Available Platforms: PC, PlayStation 1, Game Boy Color, and PlayStation Classic

2) GTA: London, 1969 (1999)

Release Date: April 29, 1999

Available Platforms: PC and PlayStation 1

3) GTA: London, 1961 (1999)

Release Date: June 1, 1999

Available Platform: PC

4) Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)

Release Date: October 22, 1999

Available Platforms: PlayStation 1, PC, Dreamcast, Game Boy Color, and GameCube

3D Universe

5) Grand Theft Auto 3 (2001)

Release Date: October 22, 2001

Available Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, PC, iOS Devices, and Android Devices

6) Vice City (2002)

Release Date: October 27, 2002

Available Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, PC, iOS Devices, and Android Devices

7) Grand Theft Auto: Advance (2004)

Release Date: October 26, 2004

Available Platforms: Game Boy Advance, GameCube, and Nintendo DS

8) San Andreas (2004)

Release Date: October 26, 2004

Available Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Apple Macintosh, Apple iOS, and Android

9) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (2005)

Release Date: October 19, 2005

Available Platforms: PC, PlayStation 2, and Xbox

10) GTA Liberty City Stories (2005)

Release Date: October 24, 2005

Available Platforms: PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Apple iOS, and Android

11) GTA Vice City Stories (2006)

Release Date: October 31, 2006

Available Platforms: PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3

HD Universe

12) Grand Theft Auto 4 (2008)

Release Date: April 29, 2008

Available Platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 3, and PC

13) GTA 4: The Lost and Damned (2009)

Release Date: February 17, 2009

Available Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC

14) GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)

Release Date: October 29, 2009

Available Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC

15) Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)

Release Date: March 17, 2009

Available Platforms: Nintendo DS, PlayStation Portable, Apple iOS, and Android

16) Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013)

Release Date: September 17, 2013

Available Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

17) Grand Theft Auto Online (2013)

Release Date: October 1, 2013

Available Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

18) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (2021)

Release Date: November 11, 2021

Available Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto game is expected to be released around 2025. It will likely be a next-generation console and PC-exclusive title.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes