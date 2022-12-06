Full list of GTA series games in release order

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series is one of the longest-running video game franchises in the entertainment industry, with over 15 games available on various gaming platforms. It was launched by DMA Design, now known as Rockstar Games, in the late 1990s, and its upcoming title is one of the most anticipated games of the time.
While streamlined titles are the most popular among fans, many players are unaware of other games that have been discontinued or are only available on distinct platforms. Although game developers ported their successful titles to various platforms, including mobile devices, some were overlooked.
For players' convenience, this article lists all the Grand Theft Auto games and their release dates in chronological order.
Note: Details collected from Wikipedia and the GTA Fandom website
List of all GTA series games and their release dates
2D Universe
1) Grand Theft Auto 1 (1997)
- Release Date: November 28, 1997
- Available Platforms: PC, PlayStation 1, Game Boy Color, and PlayStation Classic
2) GTA: London, 1969 (1999)
- Release Date: April 29, 1999
- Available Platforms: PC and PlayStation 1
3) GTA: London, 1961 (1999)
- Release Date: June 1, 1999
- Available Platform: PC
4) Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)
- Release Date: October 22, 1999
- Available Platforms: PlayStation 1, PC, Dreamcast, Game Boy Color, and GameCube
3D Universe
5) Grand Theft Auto 3 (2001)
- Release Date: October 22, 2001
- Available Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, PC, iOS Devices, and Android Devices
6) Vice City (2002)
- Release Date: October 27, 2002
- Available Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, PC, iOS Devices, and Android Devices
7) Grand Theft Auto: Advance (2004)
- Release Date: October 26, 2004
- Available Platforms: Game Boy Advance, GameCube, and Nintendo DS
8) San Andreas (2004)
- Release Date: October 26, 2004
- Available Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Apple Macintosh, Apple iOS, and Android
9) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (2005)
- Release Date: October 19, 2005
- Available Platforms: PC, PlayStation 2, and Xbox
10) GTA Liberty City Stories (2005)
- Release Date: October 24, 2005
- Available Platforms: PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Apple iOS, and Android
11) GTA Vice City Stories (2006)
- Release Date: October 31, 2006
- Available Platforms: PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3
HD Universe
12) Grand Theft Auto 4 (2008)
- Release Date: April 29, 2008
- Available Platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 3, and PC
13) GTA 4: The Lost and Damned (2009)
- Release Date: February 17, 2009
- Available Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC
14) GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)
- Release Date: October 29, 2009
- Available Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC
15) Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)
- Release Date: March 17, 2009
- Available Platforms: Nintendo DS, PlayStation Portable, Apple iOS, and Android
16) Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013)
- Release Date: September 17, 2013
- Available Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
17) Grand Theft Auto Online (2013)
- Release Date: October 1, 2013
- Available Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
18) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (2021)
- Release Date: November 11, 2021
- Available Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android
The upcoming Grand Theft Auto game is expected to be released around 2025. It will likely be a next-generation console and PC-exclusive title.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki