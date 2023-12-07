GTA 6 trailer reportedly broke another record, this time on Spotify for its song

The wildly popular GTA 6 trailer is breaking world records like anything, and the latest confirmed report of a record break has come from Spotify, the popular music streaming website. In a news report published by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Spotify revealed that the song used in the trailer (Love Is A Long Road by Tom Petty) has seen a huge surge in streams after December 5, 2023.

Rockstar Games used the song to introduce its upcoming game to the world. Not only has the gameplay video gone viral on the internet, but Tom Petty’s song has also gained tremendous popularity across various platforms.

GTA 6’s trailer song is breaking records on Spotify

According to the report, Spotify revealed that Love Is A Long Road’s streamings have increased by 36,979% compared to before the GTA 6 trailer release.

Spotify also stated that a song going viral on the music streaming platform due to being featured in some other media has happened before. For instance, the song Long Long Time by Linda Rondstadt went viral after it was depicted in the TV adaptation of The Last of Us. However, Long Long Time’s streaming increased by 4,900%, whereas Tom Petty’s song received 7x more engagement than that.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer song has been streamed over 11 million times on Spotify so far.

Many fans may not know this, but this is not the first time Rockstar Games has used Tom Petty’s song in its video games. The artist contributed another song named Runnin' Down A Dream for the popular 2004 title Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Love Is A Long Road was first released in 1989 as part of Tom Petty’s debut solo album named Free Fallin'. A YouTube video version of the same was released on July 31, 2018, and it currently has over 2.3 million views.

Unfortunately, Tom Petty died in October 2017. However, his official profile acknowledged the song's inclusion after the trailer’s release. It will be interesting to see whether or not Rockstar Games includes Love Is A Long Road in Vice City’s radio stations after the release of GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fans are hyped for its release, with many wanting to know the official price of GTA 6. However, Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the details.

