GTA 6 won't have 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X: Everything known from rumors so far

Ever since the GTA 6 trailer was revealed on December 5, 2023, the curiosity of the fans has only been elevated. They want to know when it's coming out, what platforms it will launch on, and more. Now, according to the latest rumor, the game won't run at 60 FPS when it comes out on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and will supposedly be locked at 30 FPS.

Here's a brief investigation into the rumor and an explanation of why this could be possible. Most of these come from fans and other sources, and not Rockstar themselves.

Rumors suggest GTA 6 will be locked at 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Expand Tweet

An X (formerly Twitter) post by @DramaAlert suggests that Rockstar's upcoming entry in the GTA franchise might be locked at 30 FPS, following a rumor that suggests Grand Theft Auto 6 won't be running at 60 FPS on current-gen consoles. They also asked fans if 30 FPS would be a deal breaker for them when it comes to purchasing GTA 6.

They cited an X post by YouTuber Angry Centaur Gaming (@JeremyPenter) as another source of the rumor. Here's what ACG wrote in his post:

"People think GTA 6 will be 60 fps on current-gen consoles."

He then further added:

"Listen I love these little machines but at some moment, we have to consider the price point we have and WHY that price point exists and is even possible."

They might have been referring to the technological limitations of consoles, which often force developers to slightly downgrade the console version of their games. Unlike PCs, most console games are locked in at a fixed framerate despite the consoles themselves being able to provide higher frames.

For instance, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles can render up to 120 FPS, but most games are capped at either 60 or 30 FPS. The devs often do this to ensure smooth and consistent framerate across the game.

While 60 is still acceptable and considered the standard framerate for most titles, 30 FPS might be a bit too low. One of the latest AAA games to be capped at 30 FPS on consoles is Starfield. This, obviously, wasn't met positively by Xbox players.

Many fans speculated that the game could be locked to 30 FPS on the PS5 and Xbox Series X but would run at 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro and its Xbox equivalent. They believe these next-gen consoles will be out by the time GTA 6 releases in 2025.

Expand Tweet

One user pointed out that Spider-Man 2's Fidelity Mode was also locked at 30 FPS, which means the upcoming game might run at 60 FPS, but the maximum graphics setting would drive that down.

Expand Tweet

Others believe that 30 FPS wouldn't be as enjoyable and expressed their disappointment.

Expand Tweet

However, not all fans were ready to believe this rumor just yet, as there's no official word from Rockstar.

Expand Tweet

As the user above pointed out, this is just a rumor at the moment. GTA 6 fans should take all speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official source confirming it.

Grand Theft Auto 6 just got its grand revelation yesterday (December 5) when Rockstar unveiled the first official trailer for the game. Near the end of the clip, it was revealed that the game was coming out in 2025. Rockstar also revealed in a Newswire announcement that the game will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The trailer revealed a lot about what players can expect to see in Vice City and Leonida while also taking a look at some GTA 6 characters and NPCs.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Will you buy GTA 6 on consoles if it's locked to 30 FPS? Yes No 0 votes