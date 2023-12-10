Red Dead Redemption 2 actor reacts to Florida Joker's demand for 2 million dollars from GTA 6 developers

While the GTA 6 trailer has garnered worldwide praise, some seem to have a problem with it. Recently, Lawrence Sullivan, better known as the Florida Joker, posted a TikTok video accusing Rockstar Games of using his likeness in the trailer without permission. In another video, he demanded that the studio pay him $2 million, sparking various hilarious reactions online.

Now, Red Dead Redemption 2's actor has joined in on the fun. Roger Clark, the voice actor of Arthur Morgan in RDR 2, who goes by '@rogerclarkactor' on TikTok, posted a video reacting to the Florida Joker's ridiculous demand. He said:

"No, you don't need to talk to them. They are not going to talk to you. They've had people like you trying to sue them for decades. They're lawyered up man."

The video has gone viral, with fans agreeing with the actor about the whole situation. Fans of the franchise have already advised the Florida Joker not to tread down this path, as Rockstar Games has been in this scenario many times before and came out unscathed.

This article will shed more light on the topic and share some hilarious reactions that both Florida Joker's and Roger Clark's videos have received.

Red Dead Redemption 2 actor advises Florida Joker to use the GTA 6 trailer situation to his advantage

In a clip shared by "@GTAVI_Countdown" on X (formerly Twitter), Roger Clark suggested that the Florida Joker use this situation and the sudden popularity that he has received to his advantage instead of going after Rockstar Games. In his words:

"If I were you, I'd use the notoriety that they threw your way to my advantage, capitalize it somehow. You ain’t getting a job at Home Depot with that face."

Many people have tried going after Rockstar Games in the past, including popular actress Lindsay Lohan, who tried suing the studio for using their likeness in the GTA 5 poster.

Fans have agreed with Roger Clark, sharing hilarious memes to show their support for his statement. Here are some reactions:

Along with the Florida Joker, the "GTA 6 mud girl" has also gained attention, especially for the fidelity of the graphics and textures from the particular scene in the trailer. Fans are now hoping for more GTA 6 news and updates from Rockstar Games.

