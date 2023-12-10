GTA 5 actor Ned Luke responds to Florida Joker on asking $1-2 million from Rockstar

Lawrence Sullivan, popularly known as the Florida Joker, is going viral on the internet after the GTA 6 trailer allegedly showed his lookalike in the game. Lawrence has now demanded $1-2 million as compensation from Rockstar Games. While the American gaming studio has yet to respond to the allegations, Ned Luke, the voice actor of Michael De Santa from Grand Theft Auto 5, has reacted to the news.

The voice actor cryptically trolled Florida Joker, saying that his claims are baseless.

Ned Luke trolls the Florida Joker over the GTA 6 trailer argument

Ned Luke’s reaction to the Florida Joker’s demand (Image via X/@ned_luke)

On December 10, 2023, Ned Luke took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the Florida Joker controversy. The actor said that there are clowns in GTA 5, and having another one in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game is nothing new. He also asked the Florida Joker to keep his mouth shut.

Some background about the Grand Theft Auto 6 Florida Joker controversy

On December 6, 2023, Lawrence Sullivan posted several videos on his TikTok account indirectly threatening Rockstar Games for using his lookalike in the GTA 6 trailer. Later, on December 9, 2023, he began to demand money stating the following:

“GTA, we gotta talk… Florida Joker ain’t having it… Y’all took my likeness, y’all took my life.”

While some fans are directly comparing Lawrence Sullivan’s convicted appearance with the character shown in the trailer, others are defending Rockstar Games saying the in-game character has a distinct appearance.

However, Rockstar is yet to clarify whether or not the Florida Joker was the actual inspiration for the in-game character, or who it was based on.

Rockstar Games and controversies

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is making headlines for various reasons, and controversies are also a part of them. The studio has seen similar disputes before, most notably with Grand Theft Auto 5. Popular American actress Lindsay Lohan tried to sue Rockstar alleging that the game used her lookalike. However, the studio was given a clean sheet by the court.

Similarly, cases like the Hot Coffee controversy, crime simulation, drug dealing, promoting drunk driving, and many others are parts of Rockstar Games’ history. However, the studio came out clean every time.

