Florida Joker demands $2,000,000 from Rockstar for GTA 6 trailer reference

The Florida Joker has demanded $2,000,000 from Rockstar Games for allegedly basing a character on him in GTA 6. The man behind the Florida Joker persona, Lawrence Sullivan, uploaded a TikTok video after the game's debut trailer was released and talked about one of the characters in it seemingly being inspired by him. He has now demanded that Rockstar pay him for apparently using his likeness.

While there are some similarities between the character in the trailer and the Florida Joker, the most notable ones being the face tattoos, there is no way to confirm if Rockstar actually based it on him. Many in the gaming community also don't seem to agree with the Florida Joker's claims.

Florida Joker calls out Rockstar for alleged GTA 6 trailer reference, demands $2,000,000 from the developer

Florida Joker's latest video starts with him talking about how people don't agree that the GTA 6 character is based on him. He also states that everyone has been accusing him of hallucinating.

He then proceeds to show the thumbnail of a YouTube video about real-life references in the GTA 6 trailer. The thumbnail in question contains a picture of him right next to the character seen in the upcoming game's trailer.

Florida Joker comparing himself to the character (Images via X/@GTAVI_Countdown, Lawrence Sullivan)

The Florida Joker reiterates his firm belief that the character has been inspired by him and then goes on to demand a million or two from Rockstar Games. He also states that the two parties must talk, just like he did in his original video regarding the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, while continuing to accuse Rockstar of taking his likeness.

Grand Theft Auto fans have had all kinds of reactions to the incident. Some suggest that the individual should be proud of being a part of one of the biggest entertainment products. Others believe that he won't get anything from the gaming industry giants.

Fans react to the Florida Joker's demands (Images via X)

As already stated, Florida Joker and the character from the trailer do look pretty similar. However, there are quite a few differences as well, such as the tattoos themselves and the purple hair on the in-game character.

GTA 6's trailer has been one of the most talked-out things on the internet ever since its release on December 5, 2023. While gamers are praising the studio for the visuals in the trailer and expressing their excitement, they will have to wait quite a bit as the game is expected to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

