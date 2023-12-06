GTA 6 makes history by breaking 3 Guinness World Records with its trailer alone

GTA 6 is not even out yet, and it seems it will break multiple records already. According to Guinness World Records, the game’s trailer has broken three world records since its release yesterday, becoming the most popular YouTube non-music video in over 24 hours. The trailer was originally supposed to go live at 9 am ET; however, it was released earlier due to it being leaked online.

All three of the Guinness World Records broken by GTA 6 are related to YouTube, surpassing Mr. Beast in one category.

GTA 6 trailer broke Guinness World Records, and it’s only been a day since its release

The GTA 6 trailer has gained over 104 million views on YouTube by the time of writing this article, showing the hype of fans worldwide. In comparison, the Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer just hit 100 million yesterday, 12 years after its release. This difference shows how much bigger the series has become over the years, and it’s already breaking records set by legends.

Today, Guinness World Records officially announced the GTA 6 official trailer has broken three different records in a short period:

1) The first Guinness World Record broken is the most viewed videogame reveal on YouTube in 24 hours, in which the trailer managed to get 90,421,491 views.

2) The second Guinness World Record broken is the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours (non-music), previously held by the legend Mr. Beast for the video Every Country On Earth Fights For $250,000.

3) The final Guinness World Record that the game broke already is the most liked videogame trailer on YouTube, in which the video received 8.9 million likes in 24 hours.

This feat is quite fascinating as it’s just the first trailer, and Rockstar Games is expected to release more of the game's trailers before releasing it. Here’s what the Founder of Rockstar Games, Sam Houser, said about the upcoming title in the series in the company's official press release yesterday:

“Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences”

The new game will be released sometime in 2025 and is listed only for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. However, PC gamers shouldn't lose hope, as the game is also expected to come out on the platform.

