Rockstar quietly releases pre-load GTA Online December Update 2023 patch

GTA Online December Update 2023 seems nearer than ever, as gamers can now pre-download the DLC. According to famous insider Tez2, Rockstar Games has allowed PS5 users to download the December update in advance, suggesting that the release date for the DLC is quite near.

While the developers shared some details about the upcoming content, there have been leaks suggesting what exactly to expect from it.

GTA Online December Update 2023 pre-load is now available

As seen from the above-mentioned X post, Tez2 shared that the PS5 pre-size download seems to be around 6GB in size. The exact size is 6.212GB for PS5 users and around 3GB for PS4 gamers. The Xbox and PC patches are expected to be either almost the same size or a bit bigger.

This seemingly confirms that the GTA Online Winter Update 2023 is quite near and could be released as soon as this Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The end date of the ongoing weekly event and the GTA+ membership period also support the expected release date.

Gamers can expect to play the new DLC around 10 am UK time this coming Tuesday. Rockstar revealed some of the upcoming content, such as a new Salvage Yard business, animals, Vehicle Robberies, Drift Races, and QOL improvements:

Default turned off voice chat on consoles

New Specification Service at Los Santos Car Meet

More streamlined Interaction Menu interface

Aside from these, more details about the DLC have been leaked online.

Grand Theft Auto Online December Update 2023: Leaks explored

As per Lucas7yoshi, fans of the popular multiplayer game can expect the following from the December Update 2023.

Vehicle Robberies, including stealing:

A vehicle from the casino

A vehicle from Mission Row

A vehicle from the Cargoship

A vehicle from the Maze Bank

A vehicle from/or a submarine

Further inclusions are:

New 25+ tattoos

New 150+ clothing items

New Battle Rifle weapon

New hacking device (handheld)

No more garage space for Xbox One and PS4 users

Coupled with that, Lucas7yoshi revealed some of the in-game awards achievable in the upcoming December update 2023:

Prep Work

Getaway Vehicles

Extra Mile

Car Dealer

Weapon Arsenal

Second-Hand Parts

Perfect Run

Surprise Attack

Rockstar Games is expected to officially announce the GTA 5 winter update 2023 release date soon.

